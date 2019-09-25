Music echoed through downtown Lenoir City as crowds walked Broadway Street, occasionally stopping to look at a vintage vehicle or see what a vendor had to offer Saturday during the annual Downtown Street Festival and Civitan Car Show.
An estimated 35 craft, food and local vendors and at least 200 vehicles lined Broadway and B streets and the Lenoir City Schools parking lot. Musical acts Outta the Blue and Jordan Burris and Chance Ledbetter performed tunes. The Academy of Dance Arts performed between musical sets.
“This is probably the biggest event that we have downtown, so it highlights the businesses down here,” Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department program coordinator, said. “I know they’ll probably extend their hours a little bit for an event like this to try to get the crowd to come to their stores that are here for the event. So that way once they start coming down here, start recognizing the stores and checking out all the cool stores that we have downtown, then that just boosts their businesses hopefully and gets the word out for downtown.”
A partnership between the city and Lenoir City Civitan Club, Tim Finnegan, club president, believes the event provides good exposure for the city.
“It showcases both the streetscape projects that have occurred — they see buried power lines and new parking and new sidewalks — so they get to actually see that, and then they get to see the resurgence,” Finnegan said. “You and I are standing here in front of several buildings that are in the process of being remodeled or have been remodeled. So it’s an opportunity for people to come look at cars and look up and see, ‘Hey, there’s something going on in downtown Lenoir City’.”
For the past three or four years, Cusick has seen growth in the festival.
“Longevity of the event so more people look forward to it, more people tell their friends about it, tell their family about it,” he said. “The word is constantly getting out. More vendors want to come to it because we’re getting more people, and more people want to come to it because we’re offering more things.”
Although Finnegan believes there could be room for expansion, he said the festival seems to have hit a sweet spot.
“Right now we’re not busting at the seams, but we’re probably right up to the seams to where if we get an excess of 225 (vehicles) then that’s when we’d probably have to extend it at least one more block, and then we could fill in maybe 100 more, but as soon as it gets past that number we’d have to talk about something else,” Cusick said.
Customer traffic was high for businesses in downtown. Sadie’s Boutique owner Susan Indranoi considered the day “hectic,” which is a good thing.
“It brings a lot of people downtown, not just for the car show but for vendors and the other businesses down here,” Beverly Finger, Sadie’s Boutique representative, said.
“And it also introduces the people with the cars to the shops as well,” Indranoi added. “People that might not normally come here are here and they’re here for the first time.”
Money raised Saturday by Civitan members will go to Lenoir City and Loudon County schools and the Boys & Girls Club of Loudon County.
“I think it’s a great success,” Cindy Black, club secretary, said. “I think that they’ve got a good, strong base here. I know since I first started working with Civitan and now I feel like we don’t have to struggle so much in terms of getting the cars here. They see it as a good event and enjoy coming and so I think we don’t have to worry about that. The main thing we have to do is get the sponsors at the beginning so that we have more funds to share with the needs in the area.
“... For nonprofits or anybody, it’s always nice to find a good fundraiser that you can kind of claim as yours and this is the one that the Civitan did,” she added. “I think it gets us out there. The city has been very supportive in terms of they do all the vendors, and so it’s a very good collaborative event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.