Don't let emotions impact decisions

The turn of a new year usually brings excitement and hope for many, but it can bring financial changes and questions regarding the stock market.
The United States Stock Exchange and other indexes recorded the largest weekly decline since October during the last week of January, in part due to the international coronavirus crisis. American markets have since recovered.
An estimated 2,000 people in China alone have died from the virus since January, which caused Chinese stocks to plunge approximately 10%. The United States has also felt the impact, with the S&P dropping 3% from its record high to kick off February.
“There’s always something impacting the market — it could be economics, political, a virus — I mean, there’s always going to be the next something,” Tim Fuller, an Edward Jones consultant in Loudon County, said. “You’ve just got to take it in context, that’s just considered volatility. Volatility is part of a normal market cycle. We expect that to go — it’s just the ebbs and flows, that’s just the market we live in. See it for what it is, accept it and be done with it. You know, don’t sit there, and I tell people, ‘Don’t fantasize over it, don’t watch it all the day 24/7.’ It’s just a machine, let it work and then go live your life and let me worry about that.”
Edward Jones consultant Amanda DeBord, also in Loudon County, said the global market has experienced temporary volatility, but the U.S. market continues to slog along at a steady pace.
President Donald Trump signed phase one of the U.S.-China Trade Deal in December before the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has helped create a stable market amid tension and fear.
“We don’t want to downplay the human toll of the virus, but from an investment perspective, we don’t think any negative impact on the economy and the stock market will be sustained or severe,” DeBord said. “For one, this comes as the global economy — in particular, the European economy — has shown encouraging signs of rebounding growths in the last several months. We’ve got some bright spots in the overall global economy. The United States’ solid foundation will not be cracked by the coronavirus.”
DeBord and other investors liken the current illness to the SARS scare in 2003. U.S. markets experienced a 3.2% pullback when the outbreak occurred, but quickly rebounded 41% by 2004.
“Stocks have risen steadily and strongly in recent months,” DeBord said. “U.S. stocks have not experienced a 5 percent dip in six months and were 14.8% since the beginning of October. During this time, the market only had five days in which the market fell 1%. This isn’t really anything new, we saw this with SARS. That said, we don’t think this will knock the economy off its expansionary path.”
Fuller cautions investors about the dangers of getting “too emotionally” involved in the stock market.
“I like to say it like this, the stock market is made up of people and people are emotional creatures,” he said. “That’s really what causes the volatility is just people jumping in and out of the market depending on how they feel. In today’s world, we have 24/7 news on all the time, financial journalism. What sells? The stories that sell and get the most interest are not, ‘Everything’s great and calm, you should just continue according to your long-term strategy.’ What they want to paint the picture of is, ‘Oh my, the sky’s falling, doom and gloom, this is different, you should get out.’ That does have an effect on people.”
Stock experts project another volatile market in 2020 with the rise of the coronavirus, military tensions in the Middle East and North Korea, a trade war with China, unknown implications surrounding Brexit and the upcoming presidential election.
Despite these issues, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the national unemployment rate reached a 50-year low of 3.5% in 2019 and is expected to remain low this year.
“I’ll tell you that the markets go up, they go down, they go sideways,” Fuller said. “Can I give you indication of what they’re going to do? That would be considered market timing. I don’t believe in that. This is what I’m telling people, we’re still in the bull market. This has been the strongest bull market we’ve had since the history of the stock market. The market, with the exception of 2018, has done nothing but go up the last 10 years. We believe it’s still got some life in this cycle, in this expansion, but at the same time, we have to recognize what’s going to go on in our own country. We know, traditionally in election years, it creates emotions, so that means some things may get a bit choppy.”
DeBord encourages investors to jump on reliable stocks, especially when the market takes a dip.
“I always say good quality stocks don’t ever hurt your portfolio as long as you have a diversified portfolio, and I like to add good quality stocks, especially good dividend-paying stocks,” she said. “That can always just impact in the long run, especially, in a positive way. In 2019 with the kinds of returns we saw, a lot of stocks just blew their portfolio returns out of the water. Even though we had a down year in 2018, we didn’t hit a bear market — we didn’t hit a correction. People get nervous when the market’s down, but I look at it as a good thing.”
