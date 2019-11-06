A Loudon woman is facing multiple charges after law enforcement responded to a public disturbance on Halloween.
After the call came in at 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clay Jenkins, Sgt. Chris Hutchens and Deputy Tony Branson responded to Williams Ferry Road in reference to a suspicious person.
Deputies were told Michele Lea Smith, 43, had been trying to fight multiple people and running into the road while screaming and stopping cars. Smith was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and public intoxication after Smith smelled strongly of alcohol.
“I also observed Ms. Smith become combative with Sgt. Hutchens by attempting to kick him and screaming obscenities at him,” Jenkins wrote in a report.
Smith resisted arrest and refused to get into the patrol unit, and deputies had to force her into the vehicle.
A woman told officers that Smith had called and asked her to pick her up. She said Smith began to “hit her vehicle, hit her and also began trying to choke her,” Jenkins wrote. Jenkins observed red marks and scratches on the right side of the woman’s face and neck. She said Smith had been drinking whiskey.
Officers then met a witness who said Smith was in the road when he came home and was unfamiliar with who Smith was. The witness said Smith began to beat on his truck. Whenever he got out of his vehicle, Smith started to curse and spit on him.
“Ms. Smith was found to have Hepatitis C,” Jenkins wrote. “… Michele advised officers that she had taken a bad dose of heroin.”
Smith was charged with aggravated assault, criminal exposure to Hepatitis C, disorderly conduct, domestic assault-felony, public intoxication and resisting arrest and held without bond.
Oct. 28
• Nery None Gonzalez-Llumbet, 58, Loudon, was charged with a general sessions capias and released on $5,000 bond.
• Corrina Catherine Ingram, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Felipe Lopez-Diaz, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $10,000 bond.
• Colby Austin Redmond, 23, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,000 bond.
• Emmett Franklin Sexton, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $15,000 bond.
Oct. 29
• Phillip Austin Collins, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $6,000 bond.
• Abagail Faith Elliott, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with underage consumption, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,000 bond.
• Sidney M. Glass, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with underage consumption, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $4,000 bond.
• Kenneth Heath McElhaney, 40, Rockwood, was charged with theft under $500 and released on $3,000 bond.
• Kit Eric Mitchell, 46, Madisonville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and released on $10,000 bond.
• Shaun Wesley Pena, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Chasity Nicole Powers, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, underage consumption, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $4,000 bond.
• Kimberly Dawn Powers, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and released on $3,000 bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 30
• Jeremy Sean Martin, 43, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Antonio Sanchez Menjivar, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• John Michael Pate, 36, Harriman, was charged with domestic assault-felony and released on $15,000 bond.
• Jessika Darlene Wilson, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, juvenile court attachment and violation of probation and released on $11,650 bond.
Oct. 31
• Alvin Joshua Nicely, 25, Blaine, was charged with burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts of vandalism and held on $80,000 bond. On Aug. 22, Lenoir City Police Sgt. Brad Rayfield discovered a fence that had been driven through at an auto parts business on Grand Street, causing approximately $1,500 in damage. The business owner responded and discovered a 1990 Toyota truck, valued at $2,500, had been stolen. A Honda Accord had $1,000 worth of damage to the steering column in an attempted theft. The building in the car lot had been entered and items from the business were located in the Honda Accord. The business owner reported Nicely was at the business a day prior and had acted suspiciously while wanting to purchase the Honda. On Aug. 30, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper John Capps attempted to stop the stolen Toyota truck in Union and Knox counties. Nicely fled by vehicle and on foot.
• Joshua Allen Underwood, 32, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism, false imprisonment, driving on a revoked/suspended license and evading arrest and held on $20,000 bond.
Nov. 1
• Christopher Paul Bingham, 48, Harriman, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Deanna Renea Crawley, 22, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Ariel E. Richmond, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Ashley Lyn Shaver, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
• Samuel Edward Thompson, 57, Loudon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless endangerment and released on $6,000 bond.
Nov. 2
• Zeplen Allen Anders, 44, Jonesborough, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Suzan Michelle Baker, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Keena Marie Foster, 36, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Jimmy Wayne Joiner, 73, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, criminal impersonation and removal of tag and held without bond.
• Shanda Michelle Patterson, 36, Kingston, was charged with shoplifting and released on $4,000 bond.
Nov. 3
• Devin Marie Barber, 27, Ten Mile, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Michael Barnes, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Virgil Nathan Beck, 38, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Carole Rene Booker, 54, Marietta, Ga., was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brandon Scott Coffman, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with three counts of burglary and vandalism and held without bond.
• Baylee Madison Hatcher, 21, Louisville, was charged with a general sessions capias and held without bond.
• Misty Devon Jaques-Davis, 38, Watertown, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Daniel Jacob Johnson, 23, Tracy City, was charged with theft over $1,500 and held without bond.
• Matthew Carl Marsh, 35, Loudon, was charged with driving on a suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Humberdo Ramirez, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Alexis Cheyenne Sanders, 18, Tracy City, was charged with theft over $1,500 and held without bond.
• Tanda Valentine, 23, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Scott T. Whalen, 53, Oliver Springs, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Nov. 4
• David Fredrick Hurst, 37, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $7,500 bond.
