Loudon County will soon have its delinquent property tax sale.
The sale this year will be held Oct. 21 at the old Loudon City Hall, 201 Alma Place, Loudon. The old city hall is serving as a temporary courthouse after the April fire.
This sale could include 97 parcels for the 2015 and 2016 tax years, according to Loudon County Clerk and Master Lisa Niles.
“We are selling for the tax years 2015 and 2016 and prior years,” Michelle Napier, clerk and master bookkeeper, said. “We’ll have about two or three prior to ‘15, not many.”
Even if land is sold, owners, lien holders or those having an equitable interest will still have time to redeem the property.
“The right of redemption expires one year from the date that the chancellor signs the order, which could be about two weeks after because we’re not in session and he’s not here, so we have to send the order to him,” Napier said. “When he signs it, the redemption period begins right then. So like the last tax sale, our tax sale was on the 16th of October, but the order wasn’t signed until the third of November. So it ran from Nov. 3 to Nov. 3 the next year.”
Owners are encouraged to visit the office to pay delinquent taxes before Oct. 21, Niles said. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We just do not have the ability to do it on the day of sale just because of all the other tasks that we have to do,” Niles said. “So it’s very important that they come in at least the day before, preferably sooner, but for whatever reason if they have to the day before. We will not be accepting payments the day of sale.”
Niles said the clerk and master gives “no warranties on property bid on or sold at the sale.”
“Neither the clerk and master, nor any of the governmental entities, wants to sell property for delinquent taxes, but this is the only way some property taxes get collected,” she said. “A sale for delinquent property taxes is always a ‘last resort’ in the process of tax collection and it would be great if a sale weren’t necessary.”
For more information, call Niles at 865-458-2630.
