Deadline nears for open enrollment

With the open enrollment deadline for health insurance nearing, finding the best plan and insurance provider requires urgency.
Whether scouring the marketplace to upgrade or considering sticking with a current plan, recent changes in the insurance world may leave people second-guessing choices.
Certain Medicare supplement plans that people were planning to use, such as the F Plan supplement, may no longer be an option.
“The F supplement has been the most popular supplement literally for decades,” Andrew Bennett, Insurance That Fits representative, said. “For people who age into Medicare after Jan. 1, they will not be able to get an F supplement. Actually, the C, F or HDF will not be available to them. People who are already in Medicare, they can keep theirs. They can even enroll in one after that, but people who are eligible for Medicare after Jan. 1 cannot get a C, F or HDF. The F covers everything that Medicare doesn’t as far as if Medicare pays 80 percent, then F pays 20. If Medicare has a deductible, then F pays the deductible, whether it’s a part A deductible or part B deductible, so it’s an all-inclusive supplement.”
Those who were planning to use the F Plan have other options, such as the G Plan supplement.
“I think a lot of people should know that even though they cannot buy an F Plan for Medicare after Jan. 1, they can buy a G Plan, and there’s a deductible on the G Plan for $198,” Averil Peters, Carriage Hill Insurance representative, said. “… That deductible, once they pay that deductible, that G Plan becomes just like an F Plan. It is no different. After they go to the doctor or have anything outpatient done, when they pay that $198, they’ll have just like an F Plan, and it’s considerably cheaper for a G Plan than it is an F Plan. They will save money even though they have to make that deductible.”
Reviewing other supplements, like the Part D Plan, is crucial as the “donut hole,” or coverage gap, will be filled Jan. 1.
“There will still be the same part of the policy, but now instead of having to pay more, you’ll basically have to pay less or maybe the same,” Bennett said. “It’ll really help seniors out who were on expensive medication or something like that. If people have not reviewed their part D Plan in a number of years, this is a very important year to do it. A lot of people think they can get charged more depending on what they’re on, and they won’t. Everybody in Tennessee who’s on XYZ plan pays the same amount, regardless of what drugs they’re on. It’s not going to affect their premium, and what good agents do is look through the formularies, make sure all the drugs are covered and put them in the lowest cost plan for the people. That’s an important thing to do this year.”
Among those who use Medicare, veterans will have a full-coverage option through Humana.
“This year, I really got excited because Humana has a very, very good Veteran and A Plan,” Peters said. “Veterans don’t have to pay anything when they go in the hospital with that plan, so that’s really good. A premium for that plan is $0. If they’re a true veteran and they’re getting their prescriptions from the VA, that plan is fantastic. … It’s really a good thing for veterans.”
For seniors, Peters does not recommend sifting through the marketplace when trying to find a new plan.
“I would not go on the marketplace at all for Medicare,” he said. “It’s so confusing for seniors, and they don’t have the adequate education that they need. They need a loyal agent that will work with them and explain the doughnut hole to them and explain the deductible for drug costs and all of that stuff, and they aren’t going to get that out of the market.”
The deadline for Medicare enrollment is Dec. 7.
Health plans expandingThe open enrollment period for health care is until Dec. 15, and like Medicare, those looking to renew or change insurance should be on the lookout for key changes.
A major change is the expansion of the number of carriers.
“There’s four carriers this year,” Bennett said. “If you remember, two years ago, there was only one carrier in the area, Humana, and then they pulled out, and then Blue Cross, and now we’ve got Blue Cross, Cigna, Bright Health … and then a company called Ambetter, which people aren’t familiar with around here, but it’s a subsidiary of a huge national insurance company, so they’re solid financially. The choice I see people making this year is really between cost and network.”
Bennett said Ambetter’s Silver plan is the best cost plan, but Blue Cross and Cigna have better developed networks.
For those between jobs, Peters recommends finding a short-term health insurance plan until insurance can be acquired through their next employer.
“For middle-aged people, if they’re in between jobs, I always do short term with them, and I don’t like short term for more than four months because short term doesn’t pay as well as regular insurance,” he said. “For anybody who’s in between jobs, who knows they’re going to have insurance come back, that’s where I’d go. Individual health insurance is outrageous right now, and it’s really hard to find something good for someone.”
Reviewing applications and past documents as well as looking ahead is important when choosing a new plan.
“A lot of people, they want to go back and say, ‘Oh, my taxes aren’t done,’ or ‘I made this much last year’,” Bennett said. “Well, you’re always looking ahead. You’re always looking at the next year. If you’ve got a job where your income is fairly consistent, then you can do that. ... But for self-employed people or people who move from job to job, you’re basically taking your best guess. You’ve got to keep your application up to date because if you say you’re going to make $30,000 and you make $40,000, then you’re going to owe some of that tax credit back when you do your 2020 taxes, so it’s always best to either overstate your income or to not use all your tax credit.”
