Dancing gets Greenback in groove

Almost any night of the week, those who enter Greenback Community Center may find a group of children, middle-aged women or couples — all twirling or two-stepping, eager to learn a new form of dance.
Greenback Dance Hall has been open to the community for the past month as dance instructor Chloe Routson has been on a mission to provide an affordable chance to dance.
Routson has extensive dance experience, learning and performing with Academy of Dance Arts in Lenoir City. Now, she has put her passion to dance into her weekly classes in ballet, ballroom dancing, line dancing and private lessons.
Though she also hosts classes for adults, such as line dancing and ballroom dancing, Routson is most excited for the dance opportunities available to Greenback’s youth.
“When I moved here, they had monthly council meetings, and someone stood up and said, ‘Someone needs to do something for the youth here,’ because there was actually a suicide in the school last year in Greenback,” Routson said. “They were crying and they were like, ‘We need to have somebody step up and do something for the youth. Anybody or anything, if we have any ideas. Let’s do something as a whole.’ I actually wasn’t there, but my neighbor called me and said, ‘This is perfect for you,’ because I had been wanting to do something, but I didn’t know how. Once I started talking about it with people, all these people in the community just loved it. They were like, ‘Oh, you need to do this.’ I had so much support just talking about it. It gave me the confidence to come up here and talk about it.”
Routson met with Greenback Mayor Dewayne Birchfield and proposed her idea of community dance classes at the community center. He suggested she talk with people in the community to gauge interest, and it was clear on the first day of preschool and young adult ballet classes that Greenback youth were ready to learn when 34 students showed up.
She has paved the way for affordable classes. She waives all fees for recitals and registration, does not require students to wear typical dance clothing and only requires a $5 tuition per class each week. Routson often relies on volunteers for an extra helping hand as she does not have the funds to pay for staff.
“There’s a lot of dance schools around, and they’re wonderful, but it’s very expensive for normal people like you and I to bring their kids,” Routson said. “You’ve got $100 costumes, you’ve got fees, you do shows, you’ve got to go every week and you pay monthly tuition. It’s a very organized, expensive thing, so there’s a lot of kids that never get to do that. When I was a kid, I was privileged enough to be able to do this, but as an adult I realized that there’s so many kids out there that never get this chance.
“When I thought about doing this here, I knew I wanted to do it different,” she added. “Especially in this community and at the community center. I’m not doing this to make money and to make a profit. I’m here because this is where I would be. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else every Thursday night but right here with these girls and their faces. They love me. They’re so excited to be here, and they feel like princesses.”
At the ballet class, Routson does not care if her students dance with pristine ballet slippers or barefoot. Instead, she focuses on the positive engagement students can gain.
“I don’t want to just have a class and let them go home,” she said. “I want to be an inspiration to them. I want to be their friend. I want to know all about their lives. I want them to look up to me. I want them to tell me about their day. It’s important for girls to have somewhere to go as a group that’s not competitive because this is a non-competitive recreational program. This is a team. I went over that with the girls before, that we’re going to dance together and be friends and make memories and be in the moment, and it’s not all about an organized sport or a fancy costume or any of that stuff. It’s about being in the moment and being here and feeling like yourself.”
Dana Joyce, a parent of a child in the preschool ballet class, shared a similar vision to Routson about community outreach.
“I just thought it was great for the community to bring everybody together and get her introduced to something she’s never experienced before,” she said.
The location made the new opportunity even easier.
“It definitely means a lot,” Joyce said. “It helps that you don’t have to travel so far to get her somewhere.”
Preschool ballet and youth ballet are at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, Thursday at the Greenback Community Center, 6889 Morganton Road.
