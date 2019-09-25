Classic cars lined Morganton Road and acoustic songs filled the late-summer air Sept. 14 at the Greenback cruise-in, which is now paired with a crafters market.
The craft show has been a chain of events in the Greenback community since March, but the event gained popularity on the Fourth of July.
“We started in March,” Angie Valpatic, vendor and event co-coordinator, said. “It’s just a few stay-at-home moms and crafters, and we were like, ‘We want to do something on a Saturday in Greenback.’ So I volunteered to call the depot, and I set it up, and we’ve had very successful events since then. This is about number five I think.”
Angie Valpatic co-coordinated the event with Tony Valpatic and Wendy Tittsworth.
With past success bringing new vendors into the downtown area, the group plans to partner with Greenback for a late October fall festival and a Christmas parade.
Within 30 minutes of the cruise-in beginning, the street was lined with cars and lines were formed around 43 vendor booths.
Angie Valpatic knows the weight of being a vendor as she sells natural stone diffuser jewelry with her mother.
“I paired with my mom as a mother-daughter team, and because of this event, I am now in Gentry Mercantile in the mall, I’m in Blue Ridge Designs, the Lady Vols store in the mall and next week I will be in the Apple Tree, the whole foods store,” she said. “I did this selflessly, and it has grown into such a huge blessing for me, just doing it.”
The crafting community has grown close through networking, Angie said.
“I’ve had people call me and ask, ‘Do you know a T-shirt lady? Do you know this, do you know that?’” she said. “I’ve kept them busy and sometimes I’ll post things and they’ll get pre-orders before the event even happens, and now that I’m in Gentry Mercantile, there are about four or five more that are in there with me.”
Janice Hullett, owner of Jammin Jams, said the crafting market has allowed her to expand.
“We had the opportunity, and we know that when we were here before, we sold quite a bit of jam,” she said. “People liked it, and we thought that we would come back and sell a few more jars. The cars caught our attention, too. We’ve had them go online and order and we’ll ship it to them or meet them somewhere and hand it off to them if they’re close enough. We had a lady at the farmers market this morning buy four of one flavor, and she said she was sending them to Ireland.”
Adding the cruise-in was new to the depot vendor market.
“You could throw up a market, but I wanted to bring a little more to the table,” Angie Valpatic said. “… I wanted something for the men in the community to do as well. So, I was like, ‘Well, let’s see if we can get cars out here.’ So far I’ve shocked myself with the amount of cars that are out here.”
Though she first saw the event as a way for vendors to have extra exposure in the community, she now realizes it helps give Greenback some time in the spotlight.
“Well first, my mission, like I said, was to be able to get the moms out and sell their things, and then as I got more involved with the community, it was like my mission had changed,” she said. “Now, I want to bring life to Greenback. This place is amazing. It’s an amazing place to raise your family. I want people to know we’re here. We’ve had some chains of events in the town in the last few months — everything has just turned to a positive direction, and I want to contribute. I want to do my part, and here we are.”
