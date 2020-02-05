A Loudon woman is facing multiple charges after law enforcement responded to a call Jan. 28 of a vehicle running at a local business.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Lynn was notified by detectives that Jodi Lynn McDonald was in a blue Toyota Camry. Lynn found McDonald slumped over the steering wheel. The vehicle was running and in drive with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.
“I stood beside the window for several minutes and remained unnoticed by Jodi McDonald,” Lynn wrote in a report.
After another deputy arrived, McDonald was given several orders to exit the vehicle. She refused. She was then forcefully removed from the vehicle and placed in the back seat of Lynn’s patrol vehicle.
“During an inventory of the vehicle prior to the tow, Deputy Huskin located a plastic bag containing .7 grams of a crystalline substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine,” Lynn wrote in the report. “Deputy Huskin also located four hypodermic needles, a straw (used for narcotics ingestion), several more plastic baggies, a digital scale and several cotton filters.”
McDonald, 35, was charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, identity theft, manufacture, sell or delivery of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest and held on $53,000 bond.
Woman caught with meth
About midnight Jan. 28, Lenoir City Police Officer Jonathan Yates saw a van at a gas station off U.S. Highway 321 with two occupants who appeared nervous when he drove by.
The van went to a nearby motel, parked and left the headlights on. Yates notes in his report there had been “several car burglaries the past couple months at local hotels.”
Yates drove by the van again but only saw the passenger. After the van left, Yates stopped the vehicle and talked with the driver, Amanda Ellen Cox, who tried to conceal something in the door. Cox and the passenger told the officer they had been visiting a relative.
Yates asked Cox to exit the vehicle and received consent to search inside from another passenger, which was the vehicle’s owner.
“I immediately found a clear bag with a crystal substance with (1/2) wrote on it in the door,” Yates wrote in a report. “It is suspected methamphetamine. I found another bag of meth in the floorboard and a set of digital scales for weighing drugs (total 23.3 grams).”
Cox said the meth was hers and she was selling it.
“At the jail, a search of (her) bra uncovered six more bags of meth (19.1 grams) and two loaded needles,” Yates wrote.
Cox, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with contraband in a penal institution, manufacture, sell or possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $52,000 bond.
Jan. 27
• Joshua Allen Brooks, 34, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and held on $2,000 bond.
• Leisha Marie Carter, 35, Wartburg, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and released on $25,000 bond.
• Christopher Steven Dailey, 37, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $22,000 bond.
• Aldi Jana Huffman, 29, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• Roberta T. Rhinehart, 53, Maryville, was charged with criminal trespass and theft under $1,000 and released without bond.
Jan. 28
• Michael Shawn Cagley, 40, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $60,000 bond.
• Jose Cisneros Espinoza, 18, Loudon, was charged with driving without a license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Harold Dean Johnson, 64, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Steven F. McCarter, 48, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kaitlyn Marie Mills, 21, Friendsville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $15,000 bond.
• Ricky Wayne Mills, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with retaliation for past acts, domestic assault-misdemeanor and resisting arrest and released on $2,000 bond.
• James Gary Norman, 44, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and released on $4,000 bond.
• Howard L. Pesterfield, 63, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Randall Brannigan Wells, 33, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and released on $25,000 bond.
Jan. 29
• Allen Henderson Carroll, 49, Oak Ridge, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
• Larry Lynn Davis, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with a Roane County warrant, a juvenile court attachment and contempt of court and released on $300 bond.
• David Allen Flanagan, 34, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and held on $2,000 bond.
• Harley Danielle Grimes, 27, Dandridge, was charged with theft over $1,000 and released on $2,500 bond.
• Misty Dawn Hill, 38, Madisonville, was charged with contraband in a penal institution and three counts of failure to appear and held on $20,000 bond.
• Michael Eugene Johnson, 25, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jordan Daniel Keith, 22, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,500 bond.
• Larry Edward Mueller, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of community corrections and held on $10,000 bond.
• Edward James Poffenberger, 49, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Pamela Casey Reitz, 33, Dunlap, was charged with theft under $500 and held on $2,000 bond.
• Bevan Hunter Thompson, 27, Loudon, was charged with theft over $1,000 and released on $15,000 bond.
Jan. 30
• Preston Mitchell Cooper, 25, Maryville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held without bond.
• Crystal Michelle Earls, 32, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Edgar Fortune, 41, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and held on $30,000 bond.
• Joseph Mark Limbaugh, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Kenneth Heath McElhaney, 41, Rockwood, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Spencer Colin Smythia, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
Jan. 31
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct and held on $4,000 bond.
• Jessika Darlene Wilson, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Payne Bennett, 25, Loudon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and vandalism and held without bond.
• Jessica Kay Calderon, 31, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Steve Allen Gallaher, 41, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Bonnie Sue Matheson, 45, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
Feb. 1
• Debra Charleda Buchanan, 64, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-felony and released on $5,000 bond.
• Samantha Gail Grubb, 37, Springfield, was charged with theft under $1,000 and held on $2,000 bond.
• Jimmy Derek Henderson, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear-municipal court and held without bond.
• Allen Lee Johnson, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and released on $1,500 bond.
• Richard Wayne McCollum, 42, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Brooke Alexandra Turner, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Shawn Desmond Williams, 31, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 2
• Anthony Cornelius Baylis, 36, Harriman, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• William Paul Kerr, 42, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Christina Kaye Thornton, 44, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear-criminal court and released on $5,000 bond.
• Dakota Gunner Weaver, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
Feb. 3
• Emily Jean Reynolds, 27, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Katlynn Marie Woods, 20, Rockwood, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.