Three Dunseith, N.D., residents are facing charges after law enforcement stopped a stolen vehicle Friday.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lance Anderson was conducting a traffic stop when the vehicle’s registered owner, Letina Rae Azure, 41, stopped “in the middle of the roadway in front of the stolen vehicle” and approached Anderson. The car was confirmed to be stolen out of North Dakota, Anderson wrote in a report.
LCSO Deputies Shane Gaumer, Cody Bengel and Chance Gray met the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Lee Laducer, 36, and passenger Marissa Rae Thomas, 26. Laducer gave Gaumer consent to search the car.
“In the driver’s seat area two glass pipes with residue were found,” Anderson wrote in the report. “In a jacket pocket where Marissa was sitting, a baggie containing 11 (grams) of marijuana was found. Inside a backpack in the rear of the vehicle a baggie containing .5 (grams) of brown substance believed to be heroin was found. Also found in the rear area a medium-sized digital scale with white powdery substance on it was found.”
Azure allowed a search of her purse. Deputies found “several small baggies, a small scale, two spoons with residue, 1.5 (grams) of marijuana, 77.3 (grams) of meth in four separate baggies and $1,699.”
Nine cellphones were confiscated and placed into evidence. The car was towed.
Azure was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and held on $53,000 bond.
Laducer was charged with theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, resale, delivery of a Schedule I substance and held on $48,000 bond.
Thomas was charged with manufacture, sale, resale, delivery of a Schedule I substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $31,000 bond.
Drugs found in vehicleLoudon Police Officer Christopher Law responded Sunday to call at a motel on Highway 72 for an unwanted woman on the premises.
The woman was waiting on her grandson, Zachary Gayne Robertson, 26, Englewood, to pick her up. When Robertson and his friend, Brittany Dyer, 28, Monroe, arrived in the woman’s car, Robertson was acting “nervous, and unwilling to make eye contact” with Law, according to a report.
The woman had reported money missing the night before, and Law asked Robertson if they could check her car for it. Robertson then “became really nervous and was visibly shaking.”
“I asked Mr. Robertson if there was anything illegal in the car, at which time he stated maybe a little marijuana. I then asked (the woman for) consent to search her vehicle,” Law wrote in the report.
Robertson said “there was some dope in the car” and pointed it out to Law.
“Upon retrieving the white crystal substance from the door, the subject stated it was approximately a quarter of methamphetamine, the unknown crystal substance weight 7.2 grams on the digitz scale,” Law wrote in the report. “Upon continuing the search of the vehicle, I located a Taurus .380 Pistol underneath the seat and a glass pipe in the center console.”
Robertson said the pipe was his that he used to smoke methamphetamine but denied ownership of the pistol. During investigation, Dyer said the pipe was hers and “revealed she had methamphetamine located in her bra,” which weighed 2.3 grams.
Robertson was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and released on $30,000 bond.
Dyer was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $11,000 bond.
March 2
• Ashley Jayne Calero, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Heather Renee Farmer, 36, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Joshua Eldon Giles, 33, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher James Lloyd, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,200 bond.
• Rand Evan Mackenzie, 34, Louisville, was charged with driving while license suspended and released on $5,000 bond.
• Phillip Michael Mullis, 26, Vonore, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released without bond.
• Elbert Greg Russell, 55, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
March 3
• Todd Derek Dossett, 36, Strawberry Plains, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $390 bond.
• Staci Renee Hughes, 27, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $5,000 bond.
• Marvin Antonio Melendez, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on a $2,000 bond.
• Stephanie Dawn Nichols, 31, Loudon, was charged with driving on suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Franklin Delano Nix, 75, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
March 4
• Emily Elaine Ray, 29, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Kenneth Nathaniel Whitehead, 34, Tellico Plains, was charged with violation of probation and held on $5,000 bond.
• Brooklyn Alexandria Wood, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
March 5
• Willie Thomas Bivens, 63, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property over $10,000 and held on $50,000 bond.
• Kerri Lee Courtley, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Diego Garcia, 19, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and held without bond.
• Joshua Eldon Giles, 33, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Teresa Marie Koesler, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jeremy Lynn Lewis, 37, Seymour, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Sebrina Gail Mynatt, 52, Greenback, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and assisting other agency and held on $1,000 bond.
• Andrew Shaw Roberts, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Melissa Faye Roberts, 53, Loudon, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and held without bond.
• William Anthony Stephens, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held without bond.
March 6
• Alvin Bart Barron, 66, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Leisha Marie Carter, 35, Wartburg, was charged with violation of probation and released on $20,000 bond.
• Dustin Lee Landon, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of paraphernalia and theft and released on $5,000 bond.
• Charles Douglas Marshall, 47, Harriman, was charged with child support and released on $2,200 bond.
• Vernon Lee Morin, 29, Belcourt, N.D., was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $3,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Mae Overton, 32, Cleveland, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
March 7
• Raymond Wayne Akins, 59, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and resisting arrest and released on $12,000 bond.
• Joshua Clay Binkley, 23, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Anthony Louis Desola, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Melinda Ann-Mesa Fortunato, 56, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
• Sheila Lea Frinkle, 35, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture or sale of a Schedule III substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Knox County attachment and held without bond.
• April Lenore Lowery, 44, Loudon, was charged with simple possession, possession of paraphernalia and theft and held on $2,000 bond.
• Abilio Martinez, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Daniel Tony Stinnett, 49, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
March 8
• Jerry Bill Adams, 22, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Nicole Lea Hatfield, 36, Greenback, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Gustavo Mann Planells, 47, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
