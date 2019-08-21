A homeless man is facing charges after refusing to reveal his identity and hiding from police after stealing a vehicle.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Riley Miller watched Friday a white Mazda Protege traveling west down McGhee Boulevard. Miller attempted to catch up with the Mazda to run the vehicle’s tag, but the driver turned the vehicle’s lights off and disregarded stop signs at Rock Springs Road and McGhee Boulevard.
Miller continued to try to catch the vehicle on Rock Springs Road, but the driver disregarded another stop sign at Old Highway 95.
Miller got near the vehicle at Ash Avenue and activated his blue lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop.
“I followed the vehicle up Ash Avenue where it entered Sunset Hills apartment complex, where they drove through a yard and came back out onto Rogers Circle,” Miller wrote in his report.
Miller saw the vehicle turn right onto Rogers Circle and waited for the Mazda to come back to the other end of the street. Miller found the vehicle abandoned in a driveway off Rogers Circle.
LCSO responded with canines and found Joshua David Richards, 30, Clinton, and Scott Ferril Meyers, 36, Powell.
“The third subject that was hiding continued to run from officers and was taken into custody hiding on the porch of Church Drive,” Miller wrote in his report. “John Doe would never tell us his name.”
“John Doe” was later identified through fingerprinting as Zachary Allen Clabough, 24, homeless.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Anderson County. Meyers and Richards both wrote statements that Clabough was driving and in possession of the vehicle.
Clabough was charged with theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest and held without bond.
Richards was charged with resisting arrest and assisting other agency and held without bond.
Meyers was charged with resisting arrest and held without bond.
Aug. 12
• Donnie Ingram Bauswell, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,000 bond.
• Tommy L. Lynch, 38, Rockford, was charged with manufacture, sell or possession of a controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $19,000 bond.
Aug. 13
• Thomas Lynn Ingram, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with theft and released without bond.
• Brooke Alexa Jordan, 19, Loudon, was charged with evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,500 bond. LCSO Deputy Cole Rogers saw a white BMW travel by his vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 72. He accelerated to 120 miles per hour and could not catch up with the vehicle. The vehicle took a right on Clear Branch Road and stopped about a half-mile down the road. Rogers could smell a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle and had all four occupants exit the vehicle. While being patting down, Elijah Wayne Peyton, 18, began cursing at Rogers and pushed off Rogers’ vehicle and away from Rogers. Rogers detained Peyton and attempted to place him in the back of the cruiser. “Mr. Peyton then began pulling way from me and kicking the door to prevent it from shutting, also striking my leg in the process,” Rogers wrote in his report. Jordan said saw Rogers pull out to stop her and accelerated to 140 miles per hour. Jordan also stated she had smoked marijuana earlier that evening and she had more in her bra. The marijuana was weighed at 2 grams. Peyton, Loudon, was also charged with resisting arrest and released on $1,000 bond.
• James Howard Williams, 37, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of Schedule II substance and released on $11,000 bond.
Aug. 14
• John Lewis Davis, 26, Sweetwater, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and held on $1,000 bond.
• Jon Richard Garrison, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with a criminal court capias and released on $150,000 bond.
• John Henry Goedeke, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with harboring or hiding a runaway child and failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Lee Randall Jackson, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with attempt of first-degree murder and held on $75,000 bond.
• Stacy June Schlichting, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with driving with a revoked/suspended license and criminal impersonation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Rajdeep Singh, 42, Easton, Pa., was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Joey Ronald Stinnett, 34, Tellico Plains, was charged with public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Wayne Worthey, 60, Harvest, Ala., was charged with criminal impersonation and held on $4,000 bond.
Aug. 15
• Tiffany Marie Kilby, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
Aug. 16
• Ashley Nicole Johnson, 30, Loudon, was charged with resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Stephen Lee Scales, 29, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held without bond.
• Jennifer K. West, 35, Loudon, was charged with resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Phillip Michael Mullis, 25, Vonore, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• James Howard Williams, 37, Loudon, was charged with burglary and released on $2,500 bond.
Aug. 17
• Charles Elmer Akins, 63, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $3,000 bond.
• Joseph Carlyle Dowdy, 35, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $6,000 bond.
• Robert Andrew Elliot, 31, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Brian Preston Fuller, 43, homeless, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $2,000 bond.
• Regina Leann Nix, 41, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication and released on $10,000 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Jamie Pistole was dispatched to a hotel for a male and female that had possibly overdosed. Pistole found Nix, who was passed out behind the front desk at a motel on U.S. Highway 321. According to reports, it took several minutes to get her awake. “Regina stated that she had just shot up prior to officers’ arrival,” Pistole wrote in his report. Nix was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and pinpoint pupils.
• Victor Shandale Shofner, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Deannette Renea Toler, 55, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
Aug. 18
• Garrett Lynn Duncan, 28, Loudon, was charged with a juvenile attachment and held on $841.25 bond.
• Michelle Leann Gonzalez, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Katie Webb Gunther, 28, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest and held on $3,000 bond.
• Teresa Marie Hartsook, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Aug. 19
• Lisa Loraine Funk, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Barbara Linette Strauser, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $20,000 bond.
