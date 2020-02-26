A Harriman man is facing multiple charges after law enforcement responded to a call Friday of a suspicious person on Oren White Road.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patrick Upton and three other deputies spoke with a woman who said she was driving with her granddaughter when a man in black pants and a black jacket “came running out of the woods and asked her for a ride and yelled for her to call the cops.”
After she dialed 911, the woman came back to Oren White Road and Christopher Paul Bingham, 48, “chased her down her driveway and followed her to her grandson’s residence.”
“(The woman) locked herself in the residence and stated she was in fear for her life,” Upton wrote in a report. “The grandson ... armed himself with a gun because he was in fear for his life and the safety of his grandmother. Both victims stated that Mr. Bingham attempted to gain access into the residence by trying to open the back door and then came to the front door and attempted to open it as well. Mr. Bingham also grabbed a piece of wood with metal off the porch and was holding it like a weapon while he was pacing back and forth talking to himself.”
Deputy Kevin Kirkland told Bingham “to put his hands in the air and put him into custody without incident.”
Bingham did not know the woman. He claimed to be “running from someone and was told his kids were in the woods dead.” His children were located at work.
Bingham was charged with aggravated assault and attempted burglary and held on $45,000 bond.
Man hits store manager
Joshua Todd Webb, 43, Crossville, attempted to take a chainsaw from a Lenoir City business Thursday and drove his vehicle into the assistant manager during the getaway.
LCSO Deputy Shane Gaumer spoke with the assistant manager who said Webb “pulled into the side lot area and the driver entered the rear of the store closed off (to) the general public.”
Webb took a Stihl electric chainsaw off a shelf and ran back to his car. The assistant manager then followed Webb to his car where he “was able to gain possession of the stolen property.” He was still standing in front of the vehicle when Webb “accelerated, striking the victim, throwing him onto the hood of the vehicle, then turning right onto Shipley Lane throwing the victim from the vehicle.”
Gaumer watched the incident recorded by the store’s cameras. The driver was identified as Webb through a driver’s license photo of the car’s registered owner.
“Approximately three hours later Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office located the above vehicle and offender,” Gaumer wrote in a report. “A photo ... positively identified Joshua Webb as the person driving the vehicle that struck him and burglarized the store.”
Webb was charged with aggravated assault, burglary and theft of property and held on $32,000 bond.
Feb. 17
• Harley Stevens Brown, 29, Ten Mile, was charged with violation of probation and released without bond.
• James Robert Brown, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $7,500 bond.
• Nathan Franklin, 32, Greenback, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
• Taylor Richard Johnson, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Rachel N. Kron, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
• Robert Allen Lambert, 31, Loudon, was charged with general sessions capias and released on $1,000 bond.
• Blaise Thomas Martin, 22, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Daniel McArthur Roberts, 26, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Jessika Darlene Wilson, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
Feb. 18
• Kenny Lee Ariks, 34, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $6,000 bond.
• Darrell Gene Brantley, 40, Sharps Chapel, was charged with violation of probation and released on $4,000 bond.
• Jacob Wesley Hicks, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Briana M. McGaha, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with general sessions capias and released on $1,000 bond.
• Theresa Jane Roberts, 45, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• David Franklin Thomas, 27, Loudon, was charged with general sessions capias and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 19
• Justin Andrew Jay, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Carol Leann Shirk, 48, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 20
• Samantha Carol Ann Curtis, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with contempt of court and held on $450 bond.
• Tracey Leigh Hoover, 58, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Larry Dale Keith Jr., 38, Maryville, was charged with worthless checks over $60,000 but less than $250,000 and held without bond.
• James Martin Kennedy, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Kesha Marie Larock, 38, Greenback, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brandi Brooke Manuel, 37, Loudon, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Robert Lee Moore, 47, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Angela Dawn Murray, 44, Knoxville, was charged with theft under $1,000 and held without bond.
• Ortiz Ortego Rosalio, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Richard S. Shepard, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Dennis Samuel Smith, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with four counts of failure to appear and held on $21,500 bond.
Feb. 21
• Elliott Bernard Harris, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Matthew Robert Houghton, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Terry Lee Jaynes, 36, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Lorrie Denise Lankford, 53, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation, introduction of contraband in a penal institution and possession of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
• James Lee Lyon, 32, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Mitch Castitgeon Pennington, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Adolfo Angel Rodriguez, 19, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $10,000 bond.
Feb. 22
• Tonya Michelle Amburn, 43, Kingston, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Dalton Glenn Blevins, 23, Friendsville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear and held without bond.
• Deanna Renea Crawley, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with general sessions capias and held on $20,000 bond.
• Robert Clyde Davis, 62, Greenback, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Christopher Michael Dula, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kelly Marie Gonzalez, 34, Sweetwater, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $3,000 bond.
• Kaitlyn Marie Mills, 21, Friendsville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Gordon Dale Narmore, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with resisting arrest and held on $1,000 bond.
• James Chester Newell, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 23
• Maurice Jvan Essie, 38, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Linda Marie Harold, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Brett Charlton Whitehead, 31, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.