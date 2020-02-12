A Lenoir City man is facing a reckless endangerment charge after law enforcement responded Friday to a possible armed person.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caleb Green and Sgt. Chris Hutchens met a man standing outside his residence on Ford Road who said he heard “a series of what he believed to be gunshots” coming from another residence on the same road. The man saw a woman come from the residence and asked her what happened but she did not acknowledge him.
Green talked with George Othar Harrill, who said he had been in an argument with a woman.
“Mr. Harrill stated he grabbed his handgun, walked outside, stood on the porch and discharged eight rounds into the air,” Green wrote in a report. “I did observe four shell casings on the porch. Mr. Harill gave Sgt. Hutchens permission to recover the firearm, which was located under his pillow in his bedroom. The firearm was taken as evidence.”
Harrill said he forgot to take his prescribed medication. Green requested a mental evaluation, but Harrill refused to be transported to Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Harrill, 64, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless endangerment and released on $2,000 bond.
Man flees after pills, money foundObserving a bronze Ford Explorer on Feb. 4 traveling 63 mph in a 45 mph zone, LCSO Deputy Skylar Mills stopped the vehicle on Hines Valley Road.
After the driver, Larry Steven Hamm, gave permission for a search of the vehicle, Mills saw a “large amount of money” and a black pill bottle with a large quantity of Oxycodone in the center console.
Hamm then fled into the woods, and K9 assistance was requested.
The money totaled $4,854, along with 118.5 Oxycodone and 10 Alprazolam. Two different brands of Oxycodone were found along with a ledger detailing drug sales, Mills wrote in a report.
Hamm, 63, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery of resale of a Schedule II substance, evading arrest and manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule IV substance and released on $11,000 bond.
Feb. 3
• Ronnie Alden McMillan, 80, Loudon, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $2,500 bond.
• Jamie Lamar Reno, 41, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• David Bruce Rice, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
Feb. 4
• David Joseph Carr, 54, Etowah, was charged with reckless endangerment and held on $5,000 bond.
• Nicole Marie Freels, 28, Rockwood, was charged with violation of probation and released on $4,000 bond.
• Cassandra Lundquest, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with harassment and released on $1,000 bond.
• Joseph J. Lupica, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with child abuse or neglect and released on $1,000 bond.
• Bonnie Sue Matheson, 45, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Kenneth Heath McElhaney, 41, Rockwood, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Brandon Leviticus Phillips, 35, Harriman, was charged with contempt of court and released on $300 bond.
• Joshua Allen Smith, 32, Madisonville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Anthony Oneal Walden, 32, Sweetwater, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
Feb. 5
• Cindy Elizabeth Cook, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Thomas Mason Cratty, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear-general sessions and released on $6,000 bond.
• Atticus Taylor Hull, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $6,000 bond.
• Lisa Hackler Inman, 40, Philadelphia, was charged with joy riding and released on $2,000 bond.
• Ricky Wayne Mills, 34, Loudon, was charged with violation of community corrections and released $15,000 bond.
• Candice Denise Russell, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Deborah Marie Sexton, 50, Philadelphia, was charged with theft of property and held on $1,000 bond.
• Walter Lee Smith, 66, Cumberland, Ky., was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held without bond.
• Adam Keith Winters, 46, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 6
• Christopher Tyler Haynes, 36, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• Rose Anna Lambert, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Billy C. Riddle Jr., 54, Maryville, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $900 bond.
• Christopher James Shooks, 31, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 7
• Samuel Stuart Bevelhimer, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Miranda Kaye Daniell, 42, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $8,000 bond.
• Terry Dustin King, 32, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and failure to appear and held on $65,000 bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held on $4,000 bond.
• Aimee Lynn Smith, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal court capias and violation of probation and held on $24,000 bond.
• Dealen Shane Valentine, 20, Knoxville, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
Feb. 8
• Daniel Lee Clark, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with retail theft and held without bond.
• Don Anthony Hendrick, 33, Pigeon Forge, was charged with theft over $1,000 and held without bond.
• David A. Howell, 41, Morristown, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Douglas Roger Wilson, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brittney Dawn Nelson, 33, Maryville, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $300 bond.
• Ashley Elizabeth Reese, 32, Athens, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI substance and released on $2,500 bond.
Feb. 9
• Jeffrey Damian Givens, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Kayla Lynn Hood, 25, Louisville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $5,000 bond.
• Colt Martin Johnson, 26, Niota, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Rand Evan Mackenzie, 34, Louisville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• James Lee Turpin, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Jamie Pistole was sent to West 9th Avenue for a disturbance in which the caller, James Lee Turpin, told 911 he was being held against his will and that there were items pushed against a door by a female that were keeping in him inside the residence. He then said he was hiding from the female in the bathroom and that there was someone outside the door keeping him from leaving. When Pistole arrived, he could see in the window of a bathroom that no one was in front of the door. Turpin was upstairs, and a woman was downstairs in the basement. “There is no stairwell inside the house to access the main floor to the basement and the only way from one to the other is to go outside and re-enter the residence,” Pistole wrote in a report. Turpin said he had gotten into a physical altercation with the woman. She said Turpin became upset when he lost $60 earlier in the day and that he hit her in the face. Both were intoxicated.
• Tyler Lynn Walker, 26, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Taylor B. Wear, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $4,000 bond.
Feb. 10
• Robert Bryan Dishman, 62, Kingston, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
