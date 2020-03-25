A Lenoir City man is facing two counts of aggravated assault and other charges after a hit and run.
Lenoir City Police Officer Bobby Lankford responded to a call March 16 at Highland Avenue and Mulberry Street in Loudon. Lankford spoke with Travis Estes, Priority Emergency Medical Services director, who said that he saw a red Dodge Dakota try to run another vehicle off the road, pass multiple vehicles “on a double yellow line” and disregard traffic signals, according to a report.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Ethan Victor Rodgers, 40. Two people were in the vehicle Rodgers attempted to run off the road.
“Rodgers did produce a pistol-type of weapon later identified as a pellet pistol ...,” Lankford wrote in a report.
The driver attempted to flee by striking the Dodge Dakota “in an attempt to get away from the weapon,” Lankford wrote in a report. As Rodgers was leaving the scene of the accident, he came close to hitting Estes. Loudon Police Officer Marty Ward was able to stop Rodgers at Roberts Road.
Rodgers was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of accident with property damage and held on $18,000 bond.
Family gathering turns violentKyle Randall Jones, 18, and Daniel Allen Rogers, 43, are facing assault charges after a dispute with family members got out of hand Sunday.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caleb Greene responded to a call at Summer Street about an assault where he spoke with two women.
The women were at a house on Washington Pike when Rogers began yelling at one woman about “her dog’s mess,” Greene wrote in a report. After Rogers head-butted one woman in the jaw, another woman and Jones began to argue.
“The arguing became intense and Jones struck (one woman) in the area of her nose with his fist,” Greene wrote in a report. “(The other woman) attempted to assist her sister ,resulting in Jones striking (her) in several areas of the face. Daniel held (the woman) while Jones continued striking her in the face with his fist.”
After all parties separated, both women fled the house and requested paramedics at Summer Street. EMS did not transport the women but told them to seek medical assistance because of a possible broken nose.
Rogers and Jones said the women “started the altercation by cussing and screaming,” Greene wrote in a report. Both men admitted assaulting the women, and no signs of physical assault on Rogers or Jones were observed.
Jones, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $2,000 bond.
Rogers, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
March 16• Christian Scott Barnes, 23, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jason Christopher Burke, 42, Dandridge, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Michael Wayne Coker, 48, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and released on $2,000 bond.
• Randy Lyal Kendall, 45, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $20,000 bond.
• Johnathan Micheal Moore, 30, Philadelphia, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and released without bond.
• Dawn Marie Powell, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $5,000 bond.
• Corey Dean Puckett, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Karrie Denise Stewart, 43, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
March 17• Phillip Gayton Herndon, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Charles James Miller, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $283 bond.
• Jerry Lee Walters, Jr., 48, Carryville, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
March 18
• Daniel Alan Akers, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and held on $30,000 bond.
March 19
• Patricia Nicole Galyon, 31, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Cherie Lynette Kubisty, 37, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $9,000 bond.
• William Patrick Power, 39, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance, identity theft and forgery and held on $10,000 bond.
March 20
• Bradley Dwayne Russell, 36, Friendsville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Scott Everett Taylor, 40, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and violation of sex offender registry and released on $5,000 bond.
• Javier Santos Vasquez, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest and released on $2,000 bond.
March 21
• Justin Trevor Lemons, 35, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kathleen Celeste McBride, 34, Clinton, was charged with violation of probation and held on $30,000 bond.
