A Lenoir City man is facing multiple charges after law enforcement found him Monday having difficulty breathing.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Keith Swinney arrived on Ridge Bark Lane to find a vehicle parked in the roadway. Paramedics also responded to the scene.
The vehicle’s driver, Hayden Anthony Jago, had a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech. In the center console was an open beer can. Jago told Swinney he had “a couple at a friend’s house.”
“When asked to get his driver’s license, he advised myself and Sgt. (Jerramie) Bowen of his two handguns in the center console where his wallet was located,” Swinney wrote in a report. “We had him step out of the vehicle and secured two loaded 9mm pistols.”
While conducting field sobriety testing, Jago admitted he had too much to drink. His blood alcohol content level came back at .221, according to Swinney’s report.
Jago, 25, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
Women threatens with knifeResponding to a call of an aggravated assault Jan. 14 on Hines Valley Road, LCSO Deputy Cody Bengel and Cpl. Matt Fagiana met Jennifer Tara Smith. Fagiana then spoke with a man who came from a neighbor’s house. The man said he was away from home when Smith called him and asked him to come home so he could drive her to get cigarettes.
“Once (the man) got home, he went inside and began to talk with Jennifer,” Bengel wrote in a report. “Jennifer became upset and grabbed a large, fixed-blade knife from a display case. Jennifer then pointed the knife at the man and said, ‘You are going to die tonight’.”
The man tried talking to Smith, but she continued making threats. He then fled the house.
Smith said there was no assault, but admitted taking all the knives out of the display case in the living room because she was afraid the victim would hurt himself. The victim identified the knife from the alleged incident.
Smith, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and held on $25,000 bond.
Jan. 13
• Patricia Rhea Colvard, 39, Vonore, was charged with criminal court capias and released on $40,000 bond.
• Keith Allen Frye, 33, Athens, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Matthew Carl Marsh, 35, Loudon, was charged with theft of property over $10,000, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of burglary tools and general sessions court capias and held on $19,500 bond.
Jan. 14
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 43, Loudon, was charged with three counts of forgery and three counts of theft of property and released on $18,000 bond.
• Desteryn Lynn Arnold, 30, Heiskell, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Michael Andrew Bennett, 31, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• David Ray Mclean, 37, Cleveland, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
• Mitchell Wayne Russell, 24, Philadelphia, was charged driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license and disorderly conduct and released on $4,500 bond.
• Preston Chase Shilling, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
Jan. 15
• Cody Allen Beard, 31, Kennedy, Ala., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $12,000 bond.
• Kevin Lee Kirkland, 51, Greenback, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,500 bond.
• Michelle Elaine Lethco, 47, Sevierville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Jose Jonathan Mejia, 22, Austell, Ga., was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $8,000 bond.
• Jose Roberto Rivera-Munguia, 19, Austell, Ga., was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $4,000 bond.
• Steven Cory Stanley, 34, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and held on $1,000 bond.
• Jimmy Lynn Thompson, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $5,000 bond.
Jan. 16
• Samuel Douglas Branum, 25, Philadelphia, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Timothy Jacob Carpenter, 37, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Jerry Otis Click, 57, Greenback, was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and released on $20,000 bond.
• Dillon Leigh Disney, 22, Greenback, was charged with identity theft and held without bond.
• Jessica Nicole Hamilton, 35, Maryville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Matthew Steven Harris, 30, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Brian Melvin Hayes, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jimmy Derek Henderson, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with felony evading and held without bond. Observing a silver Honda sedan travel 44 mph in a 20 mph zone, Lenoir City Police Officer Charles Watson saw the vehicle cross U.S. Highway 321 and onto Town Creek Road West. Watson noticed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and rolled through a stop sign. Watson then turned on his emergency lights, but the vehicle continued and turned into Town Creek Villas, where it traveled until it hit a dead end. The driver, Henderson, fled on foot and Watson followed. “The driver fell running down a hill and then I drew my taser and gave several verbal commands,” Watson wrote in a report. “The subject turned to run away and I successfully deployed my taser and the subject fell to the ground.” Henderson continued resisting arrest.
• Caleb Dewayne Howard, 18, Chattanooga, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• David Michael Morgan, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
• Marcus Anthony Rogers, 47, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and held without bond.
• Robert Ray Thompson, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $300 bond.
• Lisa Earlene Tinnel, 35, Philadelphia, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Jeffery Hayden Waldrop, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $10,000 bond.
Jan. 17
• Kenda Leeann Jenkins, 34, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Nikki Danielle Gilmore, 29, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kimberly Ann Ivens, 49, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Marlene Sue Morgan, 61, Etowah, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jessica Ann Washburn, 30, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• James Howard Williams, 38, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $5,000 bond.
• Dustin Tyler Woody, 42, Rockwood, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent and released on $2,000 bond.
Jan. 18
• Tina Marie Brown, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Brian Keith Dotson, 23, Greenback, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Khaled Ebrahim Elshazly, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• James Luke McMahan, 24, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Kimberly Denise Norman, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kristopher Drake Pierce, 25, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
• Greg Edward Tipton, 50, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
Jan. 19
• Charles Elmer Akins, 63, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $5,000 bond
• William Andrew Brooks, 27, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• James Hendrix Gibson, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
• Heather Ann Pitts, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal court capias, violation of probation and resisting arrest and held on $10,000 bond.
Jan. 20
• Brian Davis Clark, 47, homeless, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Joseph Anthony Harness, 32, McClellanville, S.C., was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Richard Warren Shepherd, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear and held on $4,000 bond.
