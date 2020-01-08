Two people were arrested Sunday after a high-speed chase that started on East Coast Tellico Parkway resulted in a wreck.
While traveling on the parkway, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Will Jenkins noticed a black Honda Civic gaining distance on him in a 45 mph speed limit area. When Jenkins turned on his emergency lights, the driver accelerated.
“When the vehicle landed on the other side of the (roadroad) track, sparks came from the vehicle due to the jump,” Jenkins wrote in a report. “The vehicle then drove through the stop sign at East Coast and (Highway) 444 at a high rate of speed showing no due regard for other drivers or its own passengers while crossing the busy four-lane highway.”
The vehicle reach 80 mph before wrecking on the right side of Old Highway 72 near Indian Boulevard.
Billy Joe Farra, 27, the driver, said he got scared when he saw Jenkins. Farra said he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the evening. He complained of chest pain, knee pain and shoulder pain and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
A passenger, Keirsten Ariana Almond, 23, was airlifted for a “traumatic leg injury,” Jenkins wrote in a report. Almond’s bag contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and .48 grams of a narcotic believed to be methamphetamine. Another man in the vehicle wasn’t injured or charged.
Farra, Pigeon Forge, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving and traffic control device and held without bond.
Almond, Maryville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
Dec. 30
• Avery Eugene Sarton, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with felony possession of a firearm, theft under $1,000, simple possession of a Schedule V substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $76,500 bond. LCSO Deputy Kevin Kirkland found Sarten the 100 block of Pardue Lane. Sarten, who had an active warrant for theft under $1,000, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his black Chevrolet S-10. After asking if he had anything illegal, Sarten said he had “some dope” in his pocket. “I located a small plastic baggie in his pocket containing a white powder substance, which Mr. Sarten admitted to being methamphetamine, as well as four 9mm bullets,” Kirkland wrote in his report. Kirkland arrested Sarten and searched his vehice, where Kirkland found three yellow 300 milligram gabeapentin pills, a white glass pipe with drug residue and a Skyy 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with one bullet in the chamber and six in the magazine. The white powder came back positive for meth.
• John Terry Barber, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Timmy S. Lipford, 48, Chattanooga, was charged with theft of property and held on $10,000 bond. On Sept. 18, Lipford went into Peoples Bank on Highway 72 with a $1,559.22 check to be drawn on his account at Peoples Bank in Denver, N.C. When the bank attempted to retrieve the funds for the check, they determined it was fictitious.
• Kaitlyn Marie Mills, 21, Friendsville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Jennifer L. Rodriguez-Howard, 43, Sweetwater, was charged with criminal court capias and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brett Charlton Whitehead, 31, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
• John Philip Yanov, 51, Millington, was charged with a Tipton County warrant and held without bond.
Dec. 31
• Kenny Dewayne Ball, 38, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $35,000 bond.
• Melissa R. Eubanks, 49, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Peggy Sue Gallegos, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jessica Ann Guinn, 38, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $5,000 bond.
• Joshua Aaron Hicks, 37, Rockwood, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Robert Burton Jenkins, 22, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Richard Allen Kidd, 47, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving under the influence and released on $8,500 bond.
Jan. 1
• Candido Canario, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Heather Marie Duncan, 32, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Dennis Wayne Manis, 35, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property and held on $16,000 bond. In May 2018, Manis forced his way into a residence and took items including guns and a Chicago electric saw. Law enforcement later determined Manis took the saw to a pawn shop in Sweetwater.
• Charles Alan Spears, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $5,000 bond.
Jan. 2
• Jessica Noel Barlow, 32, Heiskell, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Herman Wayne Chamblee, 46, Crossville, was charged with tampering/fabricating with evidence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held without bond. Observing a U-Haul run a stop sign at Hotchkiss Valley Road, turn onto Old Highway 95 and then onto Adesa Parkway, LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen performed a traffic stop. As the vehicle turned into a restaurant parking lot, Bowen saw the driver toss a white container out of the window. Bowen found four people in the vehicle. “I then retrieved the container and inside was approximately .48 grams of a crystal substance believed to be meth,” Bowen wrote in a report. “I then read Mr. Chamblee his rights and he advised me that the drugs were not his. When the other three were asked whose drugs they were they all stated it was Herman Chamblee’s.” Another deputy arrived on scene with a K-9 who alerted law enforcement of drugs inside the vehicle. A search inside found 15 yellow gabeapentin pills in a sunglasses case on the gear shift, along with a hammer, a set of bolt cutters, a lug wrench, a crowbar, several flashlights and gloves.
• James Thomas Inman, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
Jan. 3
• John Hubert Whitfield, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Tammy Suzette Brooks, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $3,000 bond.
• Cory Ray Cheatham, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,000 bond.
• Eric Anthony Smallen, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of burglary tools, manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and tampering/fabricating with evidence and held without bond.
Jan. 4
• Jeremy Matthew Brewer, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
• Tony Edward Goddard, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Beth Ann May, 39, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Joe Lesley Raper, 49, Vonore, was charged with theft of property, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $5,000 bond.
• Joey Eugene Riden, 52, Greenback, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Josef Keith Smith, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and held on $15,000 bond.
• Tobias Tuck, 42, Loudon, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $400 bond.
• Melody Leann Wiggins, 40, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Steven Lee Zak, 57, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,000 bond.
Jan. 5
• Natalie Christina Degroot, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Melinda Gail Denton, 45, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held on $6,000 bond.
• Destany Renae White, 23, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Charles Jason Williams, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, felony evading by motor vehicle and violation of implied consent and held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.