Loudon County Mayor Buddy “Rollen” Bradshaw faced residents Sept. 25 to address the restoration timeline for the historic Loudon County Courthouse after a April 23 fire.
Susan Huskey, county purchasing director, Brewer Ingram Fuller Architects Inc. architect Arin Streeter and Johnson & Galyon Construction representatives David Smith and Craig Daniels were also present to answer questions.
Bradshaw initially met with Brewer Ingram Fuller on July 31 to discuss the restoration. Bradshaw last week presented a clearer depiction of what the courthouse’s future holds to return it to its prime state.
The courthouse repair process will be broken into two phases. The first segment will focus on stabilization, while phase two will involve restoring the structure.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to kind of give everybody a timeline of what’s went on as well as just in the last few days, we’ve gotten an even firmer timeline of what we’ve got going forward,” Bradshaw said. “This is a huge project for Loudon County. It’s important to this community and the city as well. We’re very proud of our courthouse, and this is part of the process to get back to restore her to her former glory. That’s what our goal has been from day one.”
The county acted quickly on courthouse repairs, meeting with insurance group Tennessee Risk Management Trust three days after the fire and moving into new offices two days later. No court trials were missed and all court documents were preserved.
Architects and contractors have since worked on surveying the structure, performing a design study for temporary shoring systems and roof structures. The county received drawings for review and completed permit applications Sept. 20. Finalizing temporary truss designs, truss fabrication and coordinating installation of the temporary roof structure are underway.
Roof demolition and installation of a temporary roof will be a major step in stabilization, Smith said.
“We don’t want to put people inside the building without bracing the walls and start doing the demolition,” he said. “What this design process is doing is we’ve designed basically an exoskeleton for the outside that attaches to all the walls outside and braces the outside. It’s going to be installed on the outside, and all the walls will be stable when we start pulling pieces of roof off from the outside.”
Huskey said the temporary covering will look much different than the anticipated final roof, which is to mimic the courthouse’s historic design.
Once the roof is stabilized, removing waste and elements to be salvaged, such as wood floor, wood trims and chandeliers, will become a priority. Temporary heating and air systems will also be activated.
Late winter and early spring will be dedicated to drying out the building’s interior as it faced extensive water damage from the fire. Bradshaw said the dehumidification process could be lengthy.
“When we start the drying out process … it could be 60 to 90 days,” he said. “We don’t know until we get it started. Hopefully it will be shorter than longer, but that’s where we’re going to have to put a little bit of patience involved, too. We’ve got to get it dried out to the point where we can start phase two.”
After the interior is dried and lead paint remediated, restoration can commence. The distinction between phases is imperative to understanding the timeline, Bradshaw said.
“This is phase one,” he said. “This is just getting ready to refurbish. Don’t confuse me saying spring 2020 is when it’s going to be finished. That’s just to get ready to refurbish. I’m not going to speculate on how long after that it will be refurbished. That’s to get us ready, and that’s to get us ready moving forward. The plan is today as it was on April 23 at midnight — rebuild and refurbish and bring her back to her former glory.”
Tellico Village resident Richard Anklin asked why the interior is being rebuilt like the original courthouse if the structure’s purpose is going to be redefined.
“When I say, ‘Bring her back to her previous glory,’ I mean mostly the exterior,” Bradshaw said. “The inside’s a little different. We’re not going to play with floor plans or anything like that. Floor plans will still be the same, but it will be more modern. The thing for me is, dare I say 90 percent of the people have never been in the courthouse. Especially after my generation, I’d say fewer than that. The exterior is what our goal is. Looking on the inside, I want to ask for a few exceptions, especially our staircases.”
Loudon resident Sarah Simpson Bivens had questions on when actual construction would be underway.
“When will we citizens see something going on?” she said. “I mean, we know you got it on paper, and we know the steps you’re going to take, but when do you think we can look at the courthouse and see actual work going on? I would’ve thought you would’ve hired some subcontractors by now, but that’s just me.”
Smith predicted visible construction would be seen in November.
Architects and contractors are pushing for pricing for wall shoring, temporary trusses, removing rubbish, selective demolition and temporary electric services to be available in early October. At a Loudon County Commission meeting Sept. 3, Tennessee Risk Management Trust representative Tom Montgomery said the courthouse repairs fall under a $24.6 million safety net, and Bradshaw presumed repairing the courthouse would not require the nearly $25 million. The courthouse was appraised at $2.1 million.
“What’s underway right now is we’re studying and putting out for review the documents that have been put together by Brewer Ingram Fuller and their constructional engineer along with collaboration with us to subcontractors and vendors so they can evaluate these documents, they can evaluate systems that are being composed, and we can put together an initial budget that will help define the cost or illustrate the cost per component of the project so the insurance company can evaluate that and allow approval going forward,” Daniels said.
Despite the elongated timeline, Bradshaw is placing his trust in the architect and contracting groups.
“With Arin, David and Craig sitting here, Brewer Ingram and Fuller Architect Firm and Johnson Galyon are experienced,” he said. “They have steeped experience, as far as rebuilding, especially historic. That’s one of the reasons the county chose to go with them. These guys know what they’re doing.”
