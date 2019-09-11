Courthouse progress 'behind the scenes'

Although drivers passing the old Loudon County Courthouse may not see progress, County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw assures work is going on behind the scenes to get the historic building restored.
During a Sept. 3 Loudon County Commission meeting, Tennessee Risk Management Trust representative Tom Montgomery told commissioners the building falls under their insurance company’s blanket coverage.
“Ya’ll got insured with just for the county just so you know is $24.6 million on buildings and almost $2.4 (million) on contents,” Montgomery said. “So really that’s the only limit you need to be concerned about.”
A cost for work is still unknown, he said.
Although the courthouse falls within the $24 million blanket coverage, Bradshaw knows it won’t take that much to fix.
“The courthouse itself was generally appraised at $2.1 million,” Bradshaw said. “Now that being said, the blanket coverage goes above and beyond that because Loudon County’s total blanket coverage is somewhere in the $24 million range. That’s in the event that something catastrophic that every county building and everything the county owned was destroyed in some kind of freak occurrence, then we’d have $24 million to attempt to rebuild with on that as far as the county buildings go.”
About $850,000 has been given to the county from Tennessee Risk Management and Traveler’s Insurance Co., Montgomery said.
That money helped with relocation costs to the old Loudon City Hall to continue court proceedings, equipment and minor remodeling to create courtrooms, Bradshaw said.
“Right now the structural engineer is doing the drawings for shoring of the building,” Lee Ingram, architect for Brewer Ingram Fuller Architects Inc., said. “In fact, we’re contacting the surveyor and him this week to find out where they stand on that. The survey is underway, the property survey locating the utilities, because we got to make sure that we don’t dig something up that we shouldn’t. The structural engineer is kind of the critical path at this point designing the wall shoring system and he should be wrapping that up pretty soon and the contractor should be able to put a cost on that and get a permit so they can start that work.”
Passersby should soon see progress, Ingram said.
“Wall shoring is going to be the first thing that you’re going to see, I think, is braces going up the exterior of the building because without the roof structure up there and with the walls being damaged, especially at their top, they’re at a fragile condition,” he said. “That’s another reason you can’t just throw a tarp over the building. You’ve got to hold a building in place first, so that’s going to be the first thing you see is braces going up against the side of the building.”
There have been talks about installing a temporary roof, but given the building’s condition workers must be careful, Ingram said.
“The permanent roof will be the one that’s got the historic appearance and shape and the temporary roof will just be something to keep the water out of the building,” he said. “It’s going to take months to get the inside dehumidified and dried out and cleaned out. It just takes a long time for saturated masonry to dry.”
A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex in hopes of informing the public where the project stands, including showing a stabilization timeline.
“I understand people are frustrated over the time,” Bradshaw said. “There’s not necessarily been any dirt moved, but there’s been a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes and so I think this gives the opportunity to explain to the public this is what’s been going on, as well as be able to lay that timeline out and let them be able to see, ‘Hey, we’re still at it, we’re going after it and now here’s what you can look forward to over the next few months and maybe the next year, year and a half’.”
