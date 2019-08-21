Plans to use Loudon riverfront land for a new courthouse annex hit a brief hurdle.
“The state of Tennessee doesn’t allow a 99-year lease for capital investments of that size, maybe of any size, but that’s kind of nipped that,” Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw told Loudon County Commission on Monday. “I talked with Mayor (Jeff) Harris and City Manager Ty Ross, and so hopefully one day this week or next we’re going to sit down again and look at it again and I’ll reach out to other city council members as well and kind of get their take on it.”
Loudon City Council in July approved a memorandum of understanding during a special called meeting to enter into a “long-term lease from the city to the county of unimproved real property on Main Street.”
Bradshaw learned of the problem from county attorney Bob Bowman after an associate informed him of the issue.
“After this I think hopefully we’ll be able to discuss and come to an agreement on just a land deed, a purchase of some sort. I think that may be at this point the safest route for both parties to go,” Bradshaw said. “... The memorandum of understanding just for the 99-year lease was a part of it, and ... we’re not going to take any action until we get the core drilling done anyway. This gives us a little bit of time to catch our breath just for a few minutes before we move forward.”
Bradshaw said 40 years is the longest term allowed for such a lease.
“I don’t think city or county would too enthused with a 40-year lease on what could be potentially a $7 million project,” he said.
Geotechnical engineering specialists S&ME are working with Michael Brady Inc., representative Jay Henderlight on specifics for core drillings, Bradshaw said. A definitive timeframe on when samplings will be done could not be given.
“I was hoping we’d already have some samples at least started, but we’re still working on it,” Bradshaw said.
Van Shaver, county commissioner, hasn’t been pleased with how long the process has taken.
“They’re supposed to be voting or doing something or — sometime in September they’re supposed to be voting to give us a quitclaim deed is what I have been told by people within the Loudon circle. Don’t know if that’s true or not,” he said. “We’ve been hearing they’re going to do this, going to do that, and they’ve not — the MOU was a total waste of everybody’s time. Everybody knew that when they voted on the MOU that 40 years wasn’t going to fly.”
Bradshaw could speak at Loudon City Council’s next workshop.
“It’s taken months longer than it should have,” Shaver said. “We’re not there yet, we’re still not there, and now we’re hearing they’re going to vote in September so we’re another two or three weeks away from that, whenever they have their voting in September. It’s kind of frustrating that we can’t get moving. We just can’t get moving.”
Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, emphasized the city’s willingness to work with the county.
“I don’t know if it’s been a recent change, but we’ve got 99-year leases with other — like the senior center and the 911 center, I think they’re set up on long-term leases,” Harris said Tuesday morning. “I’m not sure if this is something that the state has changed since those took place. If that’s the direction they want to go, we’ll have to take it to council and get their request what they want to do. From just from talking to them individually I think everyone is willing to do whatever it takes to meet the county’s needs, and I think we’re willing to discuss it and try to work it out whatever we need to do to accommodate them.”
As for voting on quitclaim deed, Harris said that still requires discussion from city council. The next workshop is Sept. 9.
“Our plan is to work with them on it,” he said. “That hasn’t been mentioned to council as far as I know. I mean it may have been something was discussed between mayor Bradshaw and city manager Ty Ross, I’m not sure. It hasn’t been brought before council yet. I think the council’s doing whatever we need to do to accommodate the county’s needs. We’ll certainly entertain their request, I’m sure. ... I think they’re moving forward with some of the preliminary steps they need to take, because I think everybody understands that we want to try to all work this thing out.”
