Loudon County Commission will complain to the state about the rising county jail population.
The commission unanimously voted Sept. 3 to send a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly requesting help with the problem.
Commissioner Van Shaver suggested the action so that state leaders “understand Loudon County’s doing all we can to mitigate the problem and we need help in some form.”
“The taxpayers here are doing everything they can to keep up with the rise in our criminal problems, whether it be appeals or whatever is going on, but we’re going to have to have some help from the state,” he said. “They’re going to have to step up to the plate, too.”
The letter, drafted by Shaver, notes the county’s “most pressing issue” regards inmates unable to make bond and waiting to appear in criminal court.
“Currently, more than half of our inmate population in the Loudon County jail fall in these two categories,” the letter reads. “Until these inmates’ cases are adjudicated, they will remain in our jail many times for months or even years. ... It appears it will take action on the state level to solve this problem. Currently, the 9th Judicial District Criminal Court is in session, in Loudon County, only three times per year. The court cannot possibly hear all the cases backlogged in just three sessions per year.
“Obviously, the best solution would be to have additional criminal court judges to help dispense with the caseload, which would require legislative actions,” the letter continues. “Another option could be for the state to provide compensation to the local jurisdiction to offset the costs incurred while holding these inmates waiting for their court date.”
Shaver emphasized the county is constructing a $17.5 million jail addition that will more than double bed space, and the jail budget was just increased by more than $1.5 million, bringing the entire jail budget to more than $4.5 million.
The letter stemmed from what Commissioner Adam Waller considered “great discussion” during commission’s August workshop with 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, General Sessions Court Judge Hank Sledge and Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Wicks.
“When we heard input back from Judge Sledge, Judge Wicks, when we heard from Russell Johnson and everybody, essentially what it came down to is they really don’t have any authority to fix any of this,” Shaver said. “It comes down it’s going to take state legislature to take some kind of action. My request in the letter will be either get more judges to get these people through the system or compensate the local jurisdictions for housing your prisoners until they get to your court. Something’s got to help.”
The jail population Monday was 192 in a facility certified for 91. The expansion is scheduled to be complete in early 2020.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jake Keener, who supervises the jail, has previously said the inmate count has reached as high as 215 this year.
Although commissioners are uncertain if the letter will make a difference, with Shaver noting it may only be “a feel good letter,” hopes are it will at least let the state know the county is trying to work through a difficult situation.
“I had lunch with Sen. Becky Massey the other day and she said unfortunately the way it is if you assign an extra one for us then you’re going to have to go all across the state to everybody, an extra judge,” Waller said. “So I think what they talked about at the workshop how some formula it shows how we’re actually almost over-judged, we have too many judges — which is very unfortunate because we do have the high incarceration rate in felonies — but it’s worth a try. I don’t know what it’ll do, but it’s more saying we tried to help with the housing issue.”
In other action, Loudon County commissioners:
• Recognized first responders for their actions during the Loudon County Courthouse fire April 23. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department representatives Gene DeSanto, Alan Abney, Daniel Hanley and Joseph Beyel were also recognized with a proclamation for help saving a life April 9.
• Voted Henry Cullen as commission chairman through August 2020. Kelly Littleton-Brewster was voted chair-pro tempore.
• Listened to Tennessee Risk Management representative Tom Montgomery give an update on the courthouse fire.
• Approved changing time requirements for public notice signs, which will now be placed 10 business days before the Loudon County Regional Planning Commission meeting at which the change is scheduled to be heard.
• Authorized acquiring a grinder pump for the Loudon County Fire and Rescue Sugarlimb location.
• Granted a contract for regular education transportation services and special education transportation services for Loudon County Schools.
• Passed the 2019-20 Humana benefits for the county’s retiree plan.
• Approved application and acceptance for the fiscal year 2020 grant with the Tennessee Department of Health for wages and benefits of Loudon County Health Department employees. The grant is $413,000, with no matching funds required.
• Approved amendments in County General Fund 101, Highway Department Fund 131, General Purpose School Fund 141 and General Capital Projects Fund 171.
