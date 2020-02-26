Loudon County Commission could at its next meeting establish a committee to help with courthouse addition specifications.
The request came from Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster during the Feb. 18 workshop.
“I think that what we need to have is we need to have a specific committee that actually lays out different specifications on what we need in the courthouse addition,” Littleton-Brewster said. “It needs to be a combination of the stakeholders and the office holders.”
Commissioners should also have involvement, she said.
“I’m fine with it,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Loudon County mayor, said. “I’ll be honest with you, me and Susan (Huskey, county purchasing director) could echo we’d love to have a little bit of direction over it because every time I get pointed in a direction I get a U-turn occurs. That gives — because ultimately me and Susan don’t have a vote on it either.”
The county in January agreed to fund architectural firm Michael Brady Inc., $35,000 from the general fund to look into putting additional courtroom space on the Loudon County Courthouse property.
A conference call was held Feb. 11 with stakeholders that Bradshaw believes was positive. MBI made a list of items discussed, he said.
“One thing I was really pleased with was the lack of bells and whistles, so to speak,” Bradshaw said. “Everybody was concerned about, ‘This is what I need to operate. This is what I need for officer safety. This is what I need for defendants’ safety. This is what I need for jury.’ And it was very to the point and concise. I was very pleased with it.”
MBI representative Jay Henderlight plans to condense a list of what was discussed in the call, Bradshaw said.
“I think I heard him say up to seven to 10 days they should have the list of it ready and then we’ll have some conceptual stuff start coming in there shortly thereafter,” he said.
Commissioners could see MBI’s work by April.
If the committee is approved, Littleton-Brewster wants that panel to see MBI’s work first.
“I think it’d be in our best interest if we sit down, have a committee ready that looks at that list and says, ‘This is the size we need. This is what we’re all envisioning,’ and we do it quickly and put a timeframe on that,” Littleton-Brewster said.
Bradshaw is hopeful a committee could work efficiently.
“We don’t want to have a repeat of (the jail committee) and I don’t think that this commission does either,” he said. “When we started in 2014 we had a new mayor as well as five new commissioners, I believe, and so we all had a little bit of a learning curve and so I think we’re going to have a better vision of where we’re going to go with this one especially.”
Commissioner Gary Whitfield believes the new committee can only be a positive.
“I hope it’s a committee that can be sensible and get in there and get the work done,” Whitfield said. “... I think it is time for us to consider a court committee so we can make sure that everybody’s on the same page and to make sure that we’re not spinning our wheels, that we have a plan to move forward.
“This thing has been a little over a year, we’re getting through the stabilization process and it’s time to start making some decisions on how the courthouse is going to be re-erected,” he added. “I think it is important for us have a plan, a committee put together to make sure that we’re all on the same page to move this thing forward.”
Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
