Laura Smith is no longer serving as Loudon County planning director.
Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said he met with Smith on Feb. 24. While he would not speak much on the matter, Bradshaw pointed to an official statement provided Monday morning.
“I can confirm that Mrs. Laura Smith is no longer the planner for Loudon County,” Bradshaw said. “We wish to thank her for her service to the county and wish her the best in future endeavors.”
Bradshaw said the county has received a “few applications.” As of Monday, a timetable has not been set for when the position will be filled full time.
In the interim, Jim Jenkins, county codes enforcement director, has taken over.
“It does mean a lot for our county’s leaders to have confidence in our office to take on this role and to continue to keep things moving forward in the county,” Jenkins said in an email correspondence.
Jenkins has been with the county for 14 years, serving as building and zoning inspector and then in his current role.
“Our goal is to continue getting those things which are regulated though the planning office through the process (as soon as possible),” he said. “... While there is a lot going on and a learning curve, some of the things done are (an) overlap of the two departments. We were also fortunate to have hired another inspector in January which has defiantly helped out.”
Despite multiple attempts, Smith could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime.
