Loudon County Commission was unified Monday when asking architectural firm Michael Brady Inc., to come up with a better design for an addition on the Loudon County Courthouse property.
Commissioners Bill Satterfield and Van Shaver motioned and seconded, respectively, urging Commissioner Henry Cullen to set up a meeting with Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw and MBI to ask for redesign of 10,000 square feet.
The vote passed 9-0. Commissioner Julia Hurley was absent.
“I’m afraid it’s not clear to MBI what we wanted, what we were willing to spend and what we want them to draw up, and I just think we need to make it an emphatic statement that if we can spend $4 million or $3 million on a half-sized building that’s what we’re going to do,” Satterfield said. “The $3 million to $4 million if we can save, it depends on where we put it.”
The decision comes after commissioners last week received plans that showcased designs that did not meet wants.
Commission in January approved $35,000 for MBI to look at the possibility of placing additional courtroom space on the old courthouse property. MBI last month, along with Bradshaw and Loudon County Purchasing Director Susan Huskey, had a conference call with stakeholders.
“I think back in January the commission made it known what their expectations were and what they wanted MBI to work with them,” Adam Waller, commissioner, said. “Our whole goal has been 20,000 square feet from the beginning. You already have 10,000 in the old one now, so in theory we only need 10,000 square feet in the new addition. They come back with 20,000 square feet, so why? That’s not what we asked for.
“... You’re talking a basement with 16 parking spaces underground and initially it was supposed to be a sally port,” he added. “Then you have the whole first level, whole second level, plus the entire 1870 courthouse would no longer be a courthouse. They divided up the main courtroom over there into offices, which is a waste of space that has the nice facilities and everything else. Hoping the chairman can get the point across we have 10,000 square feet, we need 10,000 more and make it better.”
Commissioners’ mindset was going to the old courthouse lawn could save money, Shaver said.
“The courtroom itself, that was the whole purpose of using the old courthouse, was to have a big courtroom, then we don’t need a big one in the new building,” Shaver said. “Well, they just eliminated that. They built offices and everything and then put new courtrooms in the new building which way expanded the size needed for the new building. So the whole objective from the group that voted for it was by using the old courthouse, we could cut the new one way down in size and cost and save everybody a lot of money. Well, it went in the other direction.”
Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster wants MBI to think “smaller.”
“I think that we need to come back with a little bit more of a smaller vision and realize that we have other obligations in the county, too,” she said. “I think that we can utilize our old courthouse and merging with the new in a better, productive way.”
Committee approved
Commissioners authorized formation of a courthouse construction program committee comprised of Littleton-Brewster, Cullen, Commissioners David Meers and Matthew Tinker, Loudon County Circuit Clerk representative Debbie Hart, Huskey and Loudon resident Carolyn James. Cullen was added at the request of Shaver.
Littleton-Brewster said the committee will oversee decisions of phases one and two of the old courthouse and preliminary design decisions of a new addition.
Littleton-Brewster and Meers motioned and seconded, respectively, to form the committee, which passed 6-3. Shaver, Satterfield and Commissioner Harold Duff opposed.
“It’s heavily Loudon,” Shaver said. “You’ve got two city council spouses on that committee — Mrs. James and Kelly Brewster, and, of course, we know what the Loudon people’s opinion about what we ought to do, we ought to do everything for downtown Loudon. Maybe that’s not the best idea, maybe it is, but you’ve got such a heavy lean that direction they’re never going to come back and say, ‘This isn’t the best idea. Let’s go to the justice center,’ or ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that.’
“I had a little concern about how heavy it was, that’s why I had to put Henry on the tail end,” he added.
Littleton-Brewster is married to Loudon City Councilman Tim Brewster, and James is married to Councilman Johnny James.
Satterfield opposed because he felt the committee would “slow down the process terribly.”
Shaver said meetings are held every other Wednesday for updates on the courthouse project.
“Anybody that wants to show up can show up. Any commissioner, anybody can show up to the meeting,” Shaver said. “Now we have a committee, they’re going to all have the public notice — which is appropriate — but that’s five days minimum that you’ve got to have your public notice out before you can have a meeting. So that kind of slows everything down.”
Littleton-Brewster disagreed.
“I feel like that with this that the committee can meet quickly and that we will post our notices and things, our public notices,” she said. “But I feel like since our committee is smaller than what the jail committee had been that we can push things and get things going a little faster and move it because we need representation at the Wednesday, every other Wednesday meetings, too.”
She hopes the committee will provide guidance.
“Right now the architects are waiting on direction on the things that we want to be done on the inside of the old courthouse and ... the committee is ready to go, is ready to go ahead and say, ‘These are the steps and these are the things that we would like to see in the old courthouse’,” Littleton-Brewster said.
“Well, that involves merging with the new, too, so the whole thing is to get the committee is to move forward and make decisions that need to be quickly made,” she added. “We don’t want to spend two years, three years.”
In other news, Loudon County Commission:
• Rezoned 13.74 acres from R-1 Suburban Residential District to R-1 Suburban Residential District on Chatuga Drive.
• Rezoned 17.4 acres from R-1 Suburban Residential District to A-2 Rural Residential District at 6372 Waller Ferry Road.
• Passed a resolution urging Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to aggressively assist in addressing the Asian carp invasion in state waterways.
• Passed a county road list update.
• At the request of Littleton-Brewster, agreed to ask the capital projects committee to consider updating the sound system of the county annex meeting room to include video and audio recording equipment.
• Authorized a county general fund commitment for county employee health insurance.
• Amended County General Fund 101, Public Libraries Fund 115, County Drug Fund 122 and General Purpose School Fund 141.
• Placed a 90-day moratorium on multifamily developments.
