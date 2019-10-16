Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw attended Loudon Utilities Board and Loudon City Council workshops Monday to pursue a new location for the proposed courthouse annex.
Engineering firm GeoServices told Bradshaw on Sept. 25 that the original riverside property owned by Loudon on which a planned county government building was to be built was inadequate for construction due to a host of metals and petroleum at the site. The firm recommended the property’s dirt not be disturbed.
The riverside site had previously hosted industrial facilities such as paint mills, saw mills and planing mills, according to the GeoServices report.
A new courthouse annex is needed after an April fire gutted the Loudon County Courthouse.
Bradshaw said other ideas for an annex location have surfaced since the GeoServices report.
“The land at the riverside now is kind of off the table, so to speak,” he said. “The county as a whole is so grateful for the entertainment of that site. We are still looking for sites, potential move sites. ... Bottom line is, we’ve got to have more space, more courtrooms. There is a little bit of a movement to potentially move it to the (Loudon County) Justice Center now. I’m not for that. I don’t think the majority of the commission’s for that by any means. I don’t think the votes are there for that to actually happen, but in five years I’ve learned to never say never.”
Building on a portion of the demolished Hutch property is a potential option.
“We really need it downtown,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said. “I think that’s just really important that we keep it downtown. We’re open to any kind of plan as long as it fits our master plan for the Hutch property. We can’t just pull a courthouse down there and drop it in somewhere. It’s got to fit, just like everything else. I think if we can get that and it all fits together, just like part of the master plan, we’ll think it’s great.
“We’ve already got people at the table talking about putting some headquarters down there, relocating their businesses down there,” he added. “There’s some microbreweries that have contacted us. We’ve also got some plans for some apartments and condos down there. All of that would need to fit with the courthouse plan. As long as all of that works and can be coordinated and placed where it all works together, we’re all for it.”
Harris believes a spot near the old city hall should be kept in mind.
“I think a good possibility is right behind the old city hall, where it used to be,” he said. “That will eventually be torn down. Once the new one is built, that one will be torn down for parking or whatever, and everything will transfer over to the new building.”
Bradshaw remains committed to building the new annex in Loudon.
“We’re looking at a 20,000-square-foot facility,” he said. “One of the things, a pretty good percentage of people in our jail are waiting on trial. I talked with the (district attorney’s) office as well as several of the judges. We would have more trials inside of Loudon, and if we had courtroom space, and in the district we run four different courts out of one courtroom, we’ve got to grow that as a county. I think we’re going to be closer to 60,000 than we are 50,000 when this census gets done. With that comes crime and inmates. That’s going to be our goal.”
David Meers, county commissioner, requested a GeoServices representative attend a Loudon County Commission meeting to explain the issues with the original riverside site so the public can better understand the situation.
Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Loudon Municipal Building. LUB will meet at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
