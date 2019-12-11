Some local boys put their skills to the test and came out victorious Saturday during a regional FIRST LEGO League qualifier in Oak Ridge.
The team of five, LoCo Robotics 40939, went up against two dozen other teams Saturday for the chance to go to state.
This was the second year the team competed in FIRST LEGO League, which includes a community project, LEGO robotics challenges and core values with each competition. Judges examined all three areas.
“From a coach’s perspective, I couldn’t be more proud of the way our team conducted themselves during the competition,” Jennifer Bullard, team assistant coach, said. “They showed up ready to compete, prepared to speak and answer questions, and they showed a level of maturity and professionalism that was impressive to all. They scored highly in the robot game, innovation project, core values and robot design, earning them second place over the entire qualifier and an automatic invitation to the state level competition at Tennessee Tech in February.”
She also liked what teamwork taught the boys.
“As far as I’m concerned kids can win as many medals or as many trophies as there are to hand out, but if they don’t learn how to work together and they don’t learn how to have conflict resolution, that kind of thing, the teamwork aspect of it, then we’re not doing any good with all of this stuff,” Bullard said.
For months the boys have worked on the three-pronged project, including what to do for community service. They brainstormed ideas, including possibly helping with the Loudon County Courthouse. The crew chose to provide three outdoor ashtrays for the Lee Russell Recreation Complex in Lenoir City, one for each of the baseball fields. The cost of $150 was raised through a spaghetti lunch at Tate & Lyle that brought in $390. The rest of the money helped cover a new robot motor and the entry fee into the robotics competition.
The ashtrays were delivered last month to the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department.
“They wanted to do something about the smoking,” Bullard said. “So we took a field trip as a team and went out there and they walked around and kind of got a feel of some of the things that they saw at that complex. ... As part of the innovation project they have to interview experts, and so they started talking to engineers, and they started talking to project managers, and they started doing some research about smoking laws in Tennessee. When they started doing that they found out through their research it’s not illegal, it’s perfectly fine for people to smoke in open areas, even baseball fields that are designated for little kids.”
The five boys worked for months, at times putting their differences up to a vote in an effort to stay on task, which Bullard believes tied back into the project’s core values portion.
“It definitely teaches them a lot of science,” she said. “It teaches them a lot about community service, because that’s a big thing they have to show they’ve gone back into the community and done something because this time we have, but I think a lot of it does go back to those core values. It teaches them how to work together as a team. I mean conflict resolution in a team of five boys, you’ve got some conflict, you’ve got a lot differences of opinion, but it teaches them too that just because I have an idea doesn’t mean that my idea is the best.”
The robotics portion included completing a series of LEGO project challenges that required the team to program a robot for a task.
In the two weeks leading up to the qualifier, the group spent 20 hours practicing the robot game.
Last year the team had five points on the board for the game. This year that figure jumped to 265.
“LEGO League is really designed to help children understand the engineering process and all the details that go into that kind of mentality,” Rick Bullard, team head coach, said. “So with the engineering mentality comes problem-solving, trouble shooting and learning how to work with others so that you can come to a solution.”
Rick wants the team to walk away with a better understanding of conveying thoughts effectively and accepting defeat gracefully, but not letting it get them down when it happens.
“It really does not matter how smart you are. If you cannot convey your ideas to other people in a way they understand it, it’s just lost information,” he said. “Being able to present your ideas and explain to others what you’re seeing in your mind is a skill that has to be learned.”
The state competition, set for Feb. 8, will have 75 teams. Jennifer hopes the boys walk away with a better opportunity to learn from others.
“The state competition will give them the opportunity to learn from other teams; how they completed robot game missions, how they solved the innovation project and how they exemplify the core values that FIRST requires,” she said. “It will also give them the opportunity to really put gracious professionalism to use as they will be in a much bigger competition with teams who have had more time to refine their projects.”
