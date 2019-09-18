With the chime of bell and a brief pause, each time representing an attack on Sept. 11, 2001, members of the community honored those who lost their lives.
A remembrance ceremony held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 outside the Loudon Fire and Police department building was put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150.
“My wife called and said, ‘There was an airplane crash in the World Trade Center’,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Loudon County mayor, said. “(I thought) malfunction, something went wrong. Never imagined until about 30 minutes later that America was under attack. For a few short weeks we were a country united again and here we are just 18 years later severed and split again. It’s time for our country to heal and it’s time for us to always remember the events of 9/11 and pass it on and make sure future generations remember.”
During the ceremony, Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris shared the numbers who lost their lives.
“Total number of killed in the attacks was 2,753,” Harris said. “There were 343 firefighters and paramedics killed as others were running away from danger. Chaplain (David) Choate said they were running to into danger — 343 firefighters, paramedics, 23 New York police officers and 37 port authority police officers. That’s 403 first responders that lost their lives trying to save others. There were several companies in the World Trade Center, 128 companies occupied the tower. The largest was Cantor Fitzgerald, they occupied the 101st to the 105th floor. They lost 658 employees in that tragedy.”
Harris noted one tragic statistic were those who lost a spouse or parent.
“The number of people who lost a spouse or partner was 1,609, and then the estimated number of children who lost their parents was over 3,000 and they still live with that today,” Harris said. “I think that’s something we need to remember. There’s still some that are affected by this, and as Chaplain Choate mentioned, at one of the darkest days we still know that God’s hand was on us, he led us through and brought us back together as a nation, and I echo Mayor Bradshaw’s comments — we need to be back together united as one.”
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Harry McDavid provided insight on what his day was like when a plane hit the Pentagon.
“First responders throughout northern Virginia, Arlington County, Fairfax County, District of Columbia and cities around Maryland were doing their normal heroic duties rescuing people from car accidents, house fires, doing their normal business. That was all September the 10th,” McDavid said. “Then came September the 11th that we all remember. Beautiful, sunny, partly cloudy day with pleasant temperatures just like today. I was assigned to the staff to assistant secretary of Navy in the Pentagon and E ring and just finished our meeting and I was outside walking up the hill about the 200 yards away is a building called the Navy annex, and I just entered the master chief chief petty officer of the Navy’s office about 8:45 (a.m.).
“One minute later the first plane hits the towers and then, of course, the second plane at 9:03 (a.m.) hits the towers,” he added.
At 9:37 a.m., a plane crashed into the western facade of the Pentagon, killing 59 people on the plane and 125 people inside the building. A fourth plane would also crash into a field near Shanksville, Penn., as people on board attempted to take control from the hijackers. Everyone on board died.
McDavid described the day as “surreal.”
“American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the southwest facade of the Pentagon, it was going 400 miles an hour and had a full load of jet fuel, weighed about 270,000 pounds,” McDavid said. “So you could imagine a diesel locomotive going about 400 miles an hour hitting something. The front part of the plane disintegrated on impact, the middle and the tail sections penetrated three of the five Pentagon rings. ... Upon impact it killed 125 people, including the fire and the smoke inhalation directly after that.”
VFW representatives presented Civil Servant of the Year awards to nominees from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon Fire and Police departments and Priority Ambulance. Winners were Loudon officer Kent Russell, Loudon firefighter Bill Geames, Priority emergency medical services professional Kennedy Hancock and LCSO Deputy Lance Anderson.
