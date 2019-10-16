County recognized for tobacco prevention

Loudon County is making progress with the juvenile service tobacco program.
Officials were recently recognized by the Tennessee Public Health Association in Nashville with the Partners and Leadership Award.
Financed initially through a tobacco grant, the program has been in place five years. Now self-sustaining, classes are being held at the Loudon County Technology Center, Teresa Harrill, county health department director, said.
“Basically what the program is is once the (school resource) officers give the students a citation for tobacco products on school grounds ...,” Harrill said. “Instead of those kids going in the system and going before the judge, they attend this class as an alternative.
“Our purpose behind all of this is hopefully we can deter or hopefully kids can quit any type of tobacco or now the big thing as far as the juuling,” she added. “The way that the curriculum is being taught it’s very interactive, it’s a lot of different issues — like if it’s a habit. They journal.”
The program focuses on educating instead of punishing.
“The curriculum we’re teaching goes from regular cigarettes and smokeless to vaping,” Kevin Curbow, county director of juvenile services, said. “It’s really not touched in on my end except when I review the cases and we talk about have they quit, are they quitting. A lot of it is the parents use, too. When the child’s watching a parent use it, it’s harder for them to stop.”
Students are awarded a certificate after completing the six-week course and are relieved from going in front of a judge.
“Once completed what’s required with the class, and community service goes along with any tobacco charge, then it’s not a juvenile record,” Curbow said. “What we’re doing now, the third offense is usually getting written on a juvenile petition, which makes it a court record at that point, but we haven’t had hardly any of those since we started this class.”
Community partners include school resource officers in Loudon County and Lenoir City schools, Curbow and both district Coordinated School Health departments.
Harrill said the program is being taken statewide after seeing the success of Loudon County.
Much of that falls on ease of implementation, Mary Harding, Lenoir City Schools Coordinated School Health coordinator, said.
“They have to self-reflect on those choices, and it can be one of the things that we bring is it’s not just a choice of having their nicotine product, but it can be a choice of doing your homework or not,” Kate Galyon, Loudon County Schools Coordinated School Health coordinator, said. “Just weighing those pros and cons consequences of their choices.”
Officials are aiming to educate youth about e-cigarettes, which Curbow said took off in popularity last year.
A 2017 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed 11.7 percent of high-schoolers and 3.3 percent of middle-schoolers used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. That number was up from 2011 when only 1.5 percent of high school students and 0.6 percent of middle school students reported use.
“We were our own worst enemy because we did such a fantastic job of educating the kids about the harmful effects of tobacco, and our tobacco rates went down so much that we were just, what, two years ago we were recognized as one of the top five counties in the state for reducing eighth-grade tobacco use,” Harding said. “The very next year is when the juuling phenomenon took over. So the kids equated juuling or vaping with a safer way of taking in nicotine. I think everybody — it wasn’t just us — but everybody was caught off guard by that. We’ve been playing catch-up ever since, and you can see that in our numbers like with the tobacco classes, I mean those are pretty low numbers considering it was county wide and city wide for kids using it.”
Educators are now working to teach students the potential dangers of e-cigarettes.
“There’s really not enough research out long term to show the harmful effects over time,” Harding said. “Now we’ve had plenty of short-term effects, but it’s really hard even for our health educators just in the regular classroom to be able to keep up to what exactly (it is). Kids can sniff you out if you’re giving them a lie. You can’t go in and say it’s horrible, awful, unless you’ve got something to back that up. So there’s pretty limited research except for our anecdotal national trends.”
Keeping up with the latest data can be difficult because “you really don’t know which sources are” factual, she said.
“There is a lot of either just misinformation out there or just not the education out there even to our kids and to our families. We had one student say, ‘Well, how is this any different from putting flavoring in your water?’” Galyon said. “It’s like, ‘Well, let’s dive in and see what happens when you put flavoring in your water and what happens when you’re putting a flavored vape product into your body.’ Trying to get them to see the education and not just us.”
Last year saw 139 cases in the class, including incidences of students found with cigarettes, Curbow said. So far this school year there have been 16 incidences that have required students taking the class. Many of those are for e-cigarettes.
Curbow doesn’t anticipate numbers to be as high this year.
“I think at one time we had three in one week, three classes going, we had so many coming in,” he said.
