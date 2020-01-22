Loudon County Commission officially opposed refugee resettlement within county limits.
Commissioners took the unanimous vote during the Jan. 6 meeting after Gov. Bill Lee in December claimed the state would continue to accept refugees who have fled their country of origin to escape war, persecution or natural disaster.
“We want to go on record as stating Loudon County does not want to be forced into participating in the federal refugee resettlement program due either to your recent consent as governor and/or because we fall within the permissible placement of a resettlement agency office,” the resolution reads.
Van Shaver, county commissioner, pushed for the resolution.
“Refugees certainly impact our community probably at the greatest level in our school system, which in turn impacts everything in the county from our tax rate to everything we do,” Shaver said. “Just didn’t seem to think that this was the proper time to start adding more immigrants or refugees or whatever you want to call them in Loudon County.”
The resolution comes on the heels of Loudon County Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw being asked to write a letter to the state showing opposition.
“The governor had apparently given out a certain deadline to hear back from local communities,” Shaver said. “I don’t know how many people even knew that, how many other counties knew it, but I know that (residents) Pandora Vreeland and Jimmy Miles had both asked Buddy to send this letter to the governor. My question to both them later was, ‘OK, besides the letter the mayor’s sending, would it be beneficial if the county commission also took action?’ Both felt that would be very beneficial for the county to do and that’s what prompted me to bring it forward.”
Bradshaw sent the letter in late December at the request of several constituents, he said.
“That’s the thing, these aren’t people that are immigrating to America to better their life, these are refugees and the culture clash is incredible,” Bradshaw said. “Again, I’m not trying to be cold or anything, but you see it and these are people from an entirely different culture that our culture is going to be so strange. It can be dangerous for both sides.”
Gary Whitfield, county commissioner, worried about the financial impact.
“What that means to me is if we continue to allow refugees to come into the state of Tennessee, as those folks trickle down to the county, the cost of educating, the cost of bus transportation, the cost of — if they’re not able to find a job, what that does to the county, and in our jail population,” Whitfield said. “So it’s just a total cost of refugees that trickle down into especially Loudon County. ... I understand that he based his decision on his religious beliefs, and I respect that 100 percent, but I would hope that he would sit back and think a little bit stronger on what reaction or what cost that it puts on local counties as those folks trickle through the system.”
According to Pew Research Center, the United States will admit a maximum of 18,000 refugees in fiscal year 2020.
President Donald Trump through an executive order in September offered state and local officials the opportunity for greater involvement in determining placement or resettlement of refugees.
“Under the Obama administration you never knew when they came in, they just dropped them off,” Shaver said. “... What Trump did was change the federal law to say the feds aren’t just going to drop them off everywhere and anywhere they want to.”
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has opposed Lee’s decision, taking a cautionary approach.
“I think that we need to wait and see a little bit more about who would be coming in and if it’s truly religious refugees or if it’s just people that are wanting to avoid the lines as far as immigration,” McNally said. “I certainly understand what the governor’s trying to do, but I just feel that it would be best if we waited and gained a little bit more knowledge about who was being let in and had a little bit more control over the process.”
McNally was unsure if lawmakers would consider taking action on Lee’s decision.
“I think a lot depends on what kind of control we have,” he said. “Also, cities and counties it’s my understanding can agree to either accept them or not accept them.”
Local input is “definitely” important, McNally said.
Shaver and Whitfield both want Lee to keep counties in mind.
“Now that he’s made his decision, I don’t know how binding it is,” Shaver said. “It’s just for one year, this current decision is only for one year. So if he can’t undue what he’s done, hopefully this will impact him next year to not sign up for it again.”
