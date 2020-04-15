The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations released a report last month identifying several infrastructure needs in the state and highlighted top priorities in Loudon County.
The state requires at least $54.8 billion in public infrastructure improvements through June 2023, according to the report.
In turn, Loudon County could use $449.9 million, which is a 74 percent increase since last year’s report. Transportation is the county’s biggest need at $395.2 million.
“Since they did a new tax that they passed three years ago, we’re really moving now better than we ever have before,” Eddie Simpson, Loudon County road superintendent, said. “We were only able to do three miles, four miles before and this past year we did 24, so it really has helped.”
County roads total nearly 800 miles and only 100 have been improved or resurfaced over the last few years. Simpson believes the work could take 80 years to complete at the current pace.
“We’re probably on about an 80-year replacement on all of our streets in the county, and we’re talking about a 20-year wire time, so that’s not good,” Simpson said. “We’ve done the best we could with what we have, but you know, we’re not there. We’ve tried to keep all the potholes cleared, and anybody you talk to says we have the best county roads around. We have people from all over the state, you know, saying, ‘How are we doing this?’ Well, we’re working our buns off with a little bit of money is what we’re doing right now.”
Simpson said county roads are better than most in Tennessee.
“Infrastructure-wise on our roads and everything, we really are in good shape. ... We really don’t have any gravel roads and that’s much, much better than most counties in the state is, most all of them have county roads,” Simpson said. “We have very minimal tarred and chipped roads, I’m going to say probably 5 percent, which next time, we’re able to go through and pave all those roads and won’t have any of those.”
The county’s total estimated cost for new or improved infrastructure is $8,480 per capita, compared with $8,090 per capita statewide. Estimated transportation needs per capita amount to $7,450, which is higher than the statewide estimate of $4,281.
County road workers expect to resurface and improve the remainder of all “bad roads” during the summer. One of the biggest projects will be to widen Simpson Road, which is estimated to cost $1 million.
“I would rate us some of the top roads in the state as far as what we have, but we are on about an 80-year replacement, which is a little bit higher than most of the state,” he added. “We don’t have a lot of major thoroughfares that need a lot of work. We’re scheduled sometime this summer to do all the real bad roads all the way up, starting at Martel (Road) out behind where Jet’s Pizza was, we’re going to start right there at the city limits and we’re going all the way up Virtue (Road) and all those roads going up to Knox County. We’ll be knocking a big hole in what we have there.”
Law enforcement was listed as the next priority, totaling $18.8 million in needs.
The county’s jail expansion project is expected to open by end of the April or early May, Don White, Lenoir City police chief, said.
“It’s going to be a huge load off of all of the departments in the county just due to the fact that we’ve been dealing with an overcrowding problem down there for many, many years, and the need for additional beds was so important in order for us to be able to accurately serve the community and make the arrests necessary to deter the criminal behavior of the county,” White said.
“We’ve just been working with the (Loudon County) Sheriff’s Department for the last several years, citing people instead of making arrests because there were no beds available,” he added. “The opening of the new jail and the safety of that facility is definitely going to be a benefit to the whole county.”
White said increasing the number of employees and officers was an important goal.
“Our biggest need currently would be personnel,” he said. “We have a high volume of traffic coming off of both interstates, traveling onto the (U.S. Highway) 321 corridor business district, which creates an increase in call volume, too, and those numbers have increased continually year after year. I would say our No. 1 need would be personnel, which is the most expensive part of our budget. We answer all different types of calls ... but the fact that our traffic count and our visitors and traffic flow just creates additional call volume.”
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office added three officers to the force last year and expects to add a few more this year.
“I was blessed last year, I believe, I’ve got two additional school resource officers and two additional court officers, and then we initially have it funded for 23 corrections officers, so we’re nearing completion of the hiring of those 23 now,” Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said. “County commission said they would re-evaluate our needs. Until we get in the new jail, it’s going to be new for all of us.”
Guider also plans to institute a vocational program for released inmates and increase the jail’s church program efforts.
“I know the governor has got in his executive legislative package some bills, legislation that’s going to address re-entry programs for inmates and things of that nature,” Guider said. “I would like to start some of those programs in the jail once we get some space. We’ve had the program for many years and we had to cease that program a couple of years ago, but we’ve always had a church program where we hold church a couple of nights a week, and so I’d like to get the chaplains more involved there.”
Water and wastewater management rounded out at third and is expected to total $18.2 million between Lenoir City and Loudon utilities boards.
Due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, LCUB workers are taking extra precautions, and several projects could see delays in coming months. One of the largest projects includes increasing the capacity of water plant A at a cost of $5 million.
“We have multimillions of dollars that are slated this year that should be completed by June 30 for all departments. Unfortunately, we’re in the middle of some of those projects and some of them we have, they have not begun,” Shannon Littleton, LCUB general manager, said. “Given the current status, we may be delaying some of the projects into the next fiscal year. I’ll say this, these are not projects that should hamper the normal operations of the systems; these are essentially upgrades to the systems.”
LUB has two main-ticket items that include $3 million for dredging the downtown harbor and designing a new riverwalk in downtown Loudon, as well as $13 million for the expansion of a water treatment facility.
“One is a water main river crossing, it would go underneath the Tennessee River and Watts Bar Lake between one side of Loudon and another, basically between the Blair Bend Industrial Park and what you would think is downtown Loudon,” Ty Ross, Loudon city manager, said. “Another one is the completion of our water treatment plant, and that was started in 2011 ... it wasn’t completed, there’s much left to do.”
