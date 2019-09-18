A property dispute brought before Loudon County Commission in July may soon have a resolution.
The land in question is off Cattlemans Drive in Lenoir City and surrounds a “paper” road that has entangled Chasey Hachmann, who owns part of the land, and David Hawk, who lives on land his father owns. A paper road is a street that appears on maps but is not built.
Loudon County Regional Planning Commission in January discussed the plat having a shared driveway, which was unanimously approved subject to the surveyor noting information regarding right-of-way closure. Hachmann was present for the meeting and proposed combining two parcels into one lot at 5.2 acres. An existing driveway would provide access to a dwelling on another parcel.
According to the planning commission’s January minutes, Hachmann provided a letter summarizing the history of the land as well as an unimproved right-of-way at the end of Cattleman Drive.
Commissioner Adam Waller contends the action was taken without Hawk’s knowledge.
“Every other paper road that has ever been disposed of since I’ve been around has to legally be abandoned by the planning commission, county commission and then we have to assign who gets that road,” Waller said. “It’s the county commission’s responsibility to dispose county property. ... Part of that road, the property not in front of David Hawk’s house, was abandoned by the county in 1998. The part in front of Mr. Hawk’s house was not abandoned. Somehow people got confused along the way and the mayor or whoever in the planning commission somehow said, ‘Yeah, I guess that was in ‘98, too, in front of Mr. Hawk’s house.’ Then the mayor just signed it over to Ms. Hachmann, which it never came before the county commission to be done.”
Waller was made aware of the situation in April and had been working with Hawk, Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw and County Attorney Bob Bowman before bringing the matter before commission.
“Again, that has to be authorized by county commission,” Waller said. “The mayor has no legal authority to dispose of county property, has no legal right to sign a county deed.”
Bradshaw signed a quit claim deed in April with a belief the 1998 resolution covered all of the property, including the portion in front of Hawk’s father’s property.
“In 1998 there was a resolution passed and a directive for the county executive to execute a quit claim deed. It just it was never signed then,” Bradshaw said. “... I spent some time with (county property assessor) Mike Campbell, with him and his staff, and we pulled everything back all the way to 1984. There was discrepancy, minor details, just minor enough to be major details we had. We talked with Ms. Hachmann. Rather than there be any questions about this, we’re going to back up. We’re going to do a quit claim deed back to the county and restart the process and let county commission, planning commission and just move it forward and make sure it’s done correct.”
Cattlemans Drive was scheduled to be discussed at Monday’s commission workshop, but Waller removed it from the agenda with hopes a resolution was near. There was no discussion at the workshop.
“It’s all about the correct process,” Waller said. “Start over and let it go through planning commission, county commission and handle how it’s supposed to be handled. That was my biggest issue with it in the beginning. If that’s how Buddy’s going to handle it, I applaud him. ... If we want to abandon that road as a planning commission, county commission, it’s abandoned and then we vote how to dispose of the abandoned property.”
Use of the land has caused contention between Hawk and Hachmann.
“I have shown it to my lawyer, my lawyer says everything’s fine,” Hachmann said before the workshop. “The company who did the deed said that everything was done properly. There shouldn’t be any issue. It’s already been signed and recorded, and David still will more or less not leave us alone. It’s just gotten to the point where just the deal with Adam Waller — I mean, he is my commissioner as well but he has never contacted me one time. He’s never called me, he’s never emailed me, he’s not texted me and he’s not been by my house to ask me my side of it.”
Hawk simply wants a chance to give his side.
“Normally what happens is this — when there’s a situation like this in any town or small municipality, I’ve done a lot of research, they’ll split it down the middle,” Hawk said. “They’ll split it down the middle with the abutting property owners and then that’s it, you get half and I get half. ... If there’s a judgment that says none of this, that I’m entitled to any of it, I’ll have to stay off of it, that’s just the way the law is. I just want due process. I want to be able to be at the meetings and say, ‘Look, I don’t have a problem with you giving their right-of-way back, sure, go right ahead, you already have. But this down here in front of me, my dad invested money in this’.”
