County libraries expand programs

Children embodied the Halloween spirit Friday at Lenoir City Public Library, donning costumes and lending an ear for a holiday-themed story time.
The library has been active in its story time program for preschool-aged children, with every first and third Friday morning of the month dedicated to Susan Dorsey, director, reading children’s books for 30 minutes.
With the help of the Loudon County Library Board, Loudon Public Library will also schedule story times for children.
Loudon will launch its year-round story time at 10:30 a.m. Friday, also incorporating a Halloween theme. The story times will be offered on the second and fourth Fridays of every month.
“Kate (Clabough, LPL director) and Susan coordinated, so they’re not double booking their children’s programming,” Beth Wilkin-Waldmann, board outreach committee chair, said. “For the first time, I don’t want to say in the history of Loudon County, but probably in a really long time, every week, a child in Loudon County can attend a story time at one of our libraries.”
For Wilkin-Waldmann, a mother of two, having access to these library events within the county is a game-changer.
“I can speak from experience,” Wilkin-Waldmann said. “I have a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son, and my 5-year-old, when she was really little, we were looking for story times and there were none offered in Loudon County, so we would make the drive to Knox County and the Farragut library and I got to know the other moms, and a lot of them were from Loudon County. The fact that we have it here now every single week, that’s huge.”
Lenoir City has expanded its programs. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, LCPL offered 28 children’s programs, which drew 577 attendants. LCPL also received funding from 100 Women Who Care Loudon County, allowing the library to stock up on new books for children.
“They gave us a grant for just children’s materials,” Dorsey said. “We have — I’ve not even spent it all yet — it’s almost $6,000 for just brand new children’s books. We got new books we’re sharing today. We have new books coming in all the time. It’s not even finished yet, but when it’s done, it’ll be hundreds and hundreds of new books for Loudon County kids to come check out and get excited about and see something that reflects them and their current life. Classics are good, but it’s also really nice for kids to see themselves in their own circumstances.”
Wilkin-Waldmann and Dorsey said the children’s section had not been refreshed in several years.
Expansion in books and schedule allow younger children to be more involved in the library, which cultivates skills that will eventually help in school.
“The benefits of story time are, one, they help children learn preliterate skills,” Dorsey said. “A lot of times, I’ll read, and I’ll say, ‘What do you think happens next?’ or ‘Does that person look like they’re happy about this?’ It allows them, one, to learn some language context, and it increases their ability to be readers even before they start kindergarten, which is huge. If they’re off to a good start in kindergarten, for my kids, it was like make it or break it by third grade with literacy. The earlier you can get them in, the more excited you can get them about books and the more comfortable they are around books, the easier it is going to be for them as they start off their education.”
Story time can also be big socially.
“I think from the social aspect, since I’ve come to a lot of story times, it’s wonderful for your children to interact with other children,” Wilkin-Waldmann said. “It’s wonderful to have interaction with other caregivers, and Susan’s done a nice job in the children’s area making it more welcoming to children. She has puzzles and building blocks and things, and they can get their books and they can read and they can just spend time together, which I think is great for the socialization of children.”
Laura Nierman, who frequents story times with her daughter, Olivia, said the Friday morning routine at the library strengthens the duo’s interpersonal relationship.
“We come as much as we can (to story time),” Nierman said. “It’s fun to come, and we usually come early or stay after and we usually read books or check out books and it’s fun to get together with the other kids and have somebody other than me reading stories to her.
“I think story time brings more families into libraries,” she added. “With our family, she’s my youngest, and so I have a child in elementary school, middle school and high school, so when I come in here with her, I check out books for everybody in the family. I think that draws more families in to use their library as a resource. Not just for books, but for other things.”
For more information about Loudon Public Library’s upcoming story time, call 865-458-3161.
