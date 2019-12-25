Loudon County’s Matlock Bend Landfill has been receiving asbestos since Dec. 6 from a Tennessee Valley Authority contractor working at the Kingston Fossil Plant.
“We’re getting an average of about 20 loads a day,” Justin Givens, a Santek Waste Service representative, told members of the Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission. “It’s soil. It’s dirt. I’ve got pictures of it. The soil samples came back with asbestos in it. As far as any airborne, anything like that, meters have not gone off on it.”
Santek is under a long-term contract to manage the landfill for the county.
The asbestos is being received as “special waste,” which the landfill is permitted to receive based on a blanket permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
“The landfill is a subtitle D compliant and is permitted to accept asbestos, which equates to less than .05% (half a percent) of the landfill’s annual tonnage,” Ben Johnston, with Santek, said in an email correspondence.
Matlock Bend’s current process to receive asbestos is using a separate cell to dig a hole, dump the asbestos and bury the soil with trash while continuing to take soil samples, Givens said.
“Asbestos is considered a special waste and with prior approval from TDEC, a landfill can accept it safely,” Kim Schofinksi, TDEC deputy communications director, said in an email correspondence. “For these landfills, TDEC requires the landfill design to utilize all applicable best management practices for emission control to minimize the potential for air quality impacts.
“Matlock Bend (also known as Loudon County Landfill) is a Class I facility with a full composite liner, leachate collection system and conducts routine groundwater monitoring,” she added. “The landfill is required to be notified prior to any asbestos coming in for disposal. That provides the operator the opportunity to prepare an area to dispose of the waste properly and cover it before any compaction occurs. In addition, the landfill marks the spot of each disposal with GPS coordinates for future safety precautions.”
TDEC’s asbestos containing waste material disposal policy notes management practices include performing “soil characterization, geologic structure for minimum potential of movement and surface water control, no visible emissions and all required logs.”
Schofinski said health risks are not an issue for Matlock Bend and the surrounding areas.
“As the health risks from asbestos are from airborne exposure, once it is encapsulated properly in a landfill, asbestos poses no risk to the surrounding community,” she said. “TDEC inspects operations at Matlock Bend monthly and is not aware of any current compliance issues. Asbestos disposal at a facility like this is a safe and common occurrence across Tennessee.”
Givens said the dumping of asbestos was planned to continue for a month and a half with 40-50 truckloads a day.
Beyond the current dumping, Johnston said Matlock Bend will continue to receive asbestos “as long as we receive blanket permit approval from TDEC.”
