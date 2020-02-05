In preparation for a momentous year ahead, Loudon County Commission approved Monday a proclamation celebrating the county’s 150th anniversary.
Commissioners Van Shaver and Adam Waller motioned and seconded, respectively, with the voting passing unanimously.
The proclamation wasn’t needed, but Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw wanted it in the official record.
“Just to add a little bit of the formality to it,” Bradshaw said. “I think this is just a time for celebration as we move into this and so make it official, make it unanimous vote I think just adds a little bit of teeth to it. It’s a good way to get us started off with the celebration.”
The proclamation deems 2020 as a “year of historical celebration” and June 20 as Loudon County Historical Recognition Day. On that day, a time capsule put in the ground in 1970 on the Loudon County Courthouse lawn will be unearthed. A time for the event is yet to be set.
“I think it’s awesome to see what the historical society and other members of the community are working on,” Waller said. “I’m real curious to see what happens with the time capsule, that’s been there for a long time, so I think you just open it spontaneously to see what like it was intended to be open. A lot of positives. Hopefully we’ll have a decision with the courthouse by then and be able to put this behind us and focus on turning 150 years old.”
Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster agreed the time capsule should be opened spontaneously.
During commission’s January workshop, there was brief discussion about opening the capsule prior to the unveiling to ensure everything was in order.
“I’m much in favor of them opening the time capsule on the allotted time and not early so that they can tag or look at things ahead of time,” Littleton-Brewster said. “I think it would be just a better educational opportunity to open it like it was meant to be. ... I think if they want to tag everything they can take their time and pull things out slowly and document each item.”
Bradshaw encourages residents to study the county’s history.
“A lot of folks don’t care to know anything other than their lifespan here,” he said. “I think it’s important we know our history, and we’ve got so many historical figures from Gen. (James) Longstreet, Chief Pathkiller, Union forces, Confederate forces. It’s a unique opportunity to really see what Loudon County is about.”
The public comment period of the meeting consisted of support and opposition to commission’s recent decision to send a resolution to Gov. Bill Lee against refugee resettlement in the county.
The vote passed unanimously during the January meeting.
Resident David Twiggs believed the county should welcome refugees.
Last month a judge temporarily suspended a new President Donald Trump policy allowing state and local authorities to opt out of receiving refugees.
“There’s one thing that’s absolutely constant,” Twiggs said. “Change will always come, and it’s nothing that I can stop or you can stop. It’s coming, and so I think that our governor was right in understanding you should embrace the people, especially the people in need.”
Commissioner David Meers said he simply wanted people to come into the country legally.
“What the governor’s talking about, all these people have been adjudicated to be and their cases have been heard that they really are asylum seekers. So they are coming in legally,” Twiggs said.
Commissioner Julia Hurley said local residents take precedence.
“We have enough people in our hometown and our own home state that need to eat,” Hurley said. “We have a lot of things that we need to fix for ourselves first, and I appreciate the endearment. We all care about every human being life here. It’s not about a lack of caring, it’s about a lack of sustainability in finances to be able to provide for the people we have and anyone added extra honestly we can’t afford right now.
“So I think it was less of a, ‘We don’t care about you,’ and more of a, ‘We care about our own first,’ and we really have a lot that we need to focus on at home,” she added.
Commissioner Bill Satterfield said the decision had nothing to do with not caring about people. He took issue with the way Lee handled the matter.
Resident Lynn Greer supported the county resolution.
“There are kids that have to take backpacks home with food in it over the weekend so they can eat,” Greer said. “I don’t think there’s any one of you all that are prejudiced for not wanting to take on the responsibility handed to us by someone else. We have refugees here. Churches sponsor them, families sponsor them. We welcome them into our schools, our churches, our homes.”
She said there should be separation between church and state.
“And while being Christian is a good thing and a lovely thing and I, too, am a lovely person, there’s separation between church and state that doesn’t need to be crossed, not even by our governor,” Greer said.
In other news, Loudon County Commission:
• Recognized Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team for their work in the county.
• Updated the E-911 board.
• Tabled a county road list for 2020.
• Passed a multi-year contract for 36 months for a wide-format plotter for the register of deeds. The cost is $262 per month, which includes paper and toner.
• Amended the county zoning resolution, article 4, pertaining to standards for signs, billboards and other advertising structures.
• Updated the Loudon County Flood Damage Prevention Resolution.
• Accepted $5,747 for construction of a cattery at the Loudon County Animal Shelter. Commission also accepted $12,966 in donations for the shelter.
• Amended County General Fund 101, Highway Department Fund 131, General Purpose School Fund 141 and General Capital Projects Fund 171.
