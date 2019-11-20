Discussion Monday lasting nearly two hours between Loudon County Commission, government officials and residents centered on where to build a new courthouse annex.
Ideas came from Loudon County Court Clerk Steve Harrelson, Circuit Court Judge Mike Pemberton, local attorney Joe Ford and several residents. Some stressed keeping the courthouse in the county seat.
Commissioners decided to continue the discussions at the next workshop at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at the county office building.
“We’re hoping to have additional judges here along with Steve (Harrelson) and ultimately I think there should be a representative from the sheriff’s department as well especially with the transportation,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said.
Possible locations include the Loudon County Justice Center on U.S. Highway 11 and the courthouse square beside the current historic building. The old bacon creamery site was also mentioned.
Commissioner Van Shaver continued his belief the county would be best suited to move forward with the justice center property to address safety concerns.
“Without the support of Loudon city and them maintaining their political position and refusing the annex, that could create some problems,” Shaver said. “If the time comes and they realize that our options are — really our only option is the justice center, I would like to think they would offer the annexation. If not, the only other choice I see right now is going to be that back corner of the courthouse.”
Commissioner David Meers and Shaver engaged in a heated discussion on how moving the courthouse location could impact business in downtown Loudon. Meers emphasized keeping it in the county seat.
“All I would like to do is for local merchants and other concerned citizens within the city limits to have an opportunity to discuss the pros and cons about moving any of the courthouse to another area,” Meers said.
Meers asked if the county could get GeoServices, who recommended not moving forward with the riverfront property, to speak with commissioners to give them a better understanding of the issue. Commissioners discussed for months the possibility of locating a new annex on the property beside the Loudon Fire and Police departments, but word of possible contaminants in the soil steered them away.
Michael Brady Inc., representatives Jay Henderlight and David Matlock suggested two potential options for placement near the old courthouse. One option, labeled Option C, could be 10,000 square feet per level in the corner of the courthouse square. The other option, Option D, was listed as 13,700 square feet in front of the current Loudon County Courthouse Annex in the parking area. Both were two levels, Bradshaw said.
“Commissioner Shaver said he had some records indicating that the property directly in front of the annex may not be very good,” Bradshaw said. “I’m going to get with the historic society and find out how detrimental it would be if we built on the current courthouse square.
“I think we’ve got a combination of the two options we saw from MBI tonight,” he added. “I think maybe the location is one and kind of the layout the other fit, and so I think as we move forward I think ultimately that’s where we’ll end up discussing is right there at the historic courthouse.”
Commissioner Adam Waller believes a suitable option could be a standalone building in the corner of the historic courthouse property.
“Hearing all the security options and the importance of it being in Loudon, I would love to have just the annex standing alone right next to the current annex,” he said. “Don’t need to attach it to the old courthouse. You’re going to have a lot of security costs having it both places making it a lot less accessible to have that one entrance to both buildings.”
His biggest concern would be parking.
“There’s no need to connect it unless we’re going to use them both,” Shaver said. “I’m opposed to two courthouses. That’s security for two courthouses, that’s personnel for two courthouses.”
Bradshaw and several commissioners considered Monday’s discussion a step in the right direction in a process that has taken months.
“I want this body to make a decision where we’re going and move forward,” Shaver said. “That’s what I’m looking for. We need to vote wherever it’s going to be. Let’s vote and go because right now we’re doing nothing except talking.”
