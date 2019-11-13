After opposing details in a contract for Loudon County Interim Director of Schools Michael Garren last month, Loudon County Board of Education member Kim Bridges stuck to her position last week during a workshop and again stressed bringing down the salary.
During a Oct. 10 meeting, the BOE voted to send details of Garren’s contract to school board attorney Chris McCarty in hopes of having it ready by Thursday’s regular meeting. Bridges was the lone opposing vote.
“I think it’s always nice to know what others are doing when you speak about a position,” Bridges said. “With that being said, I believe still that when we compare ourselves to Lenoir City that’s apples and oranges because of the tax base, but I did find something that was very interesting that I think that you will find just as interesting as I did is that the salary of the director of that district does receive a vehicle allowance in the amount of $6,000, but that amount is also included on the salary.
“So basically if that director makes $130,000, $6,000 of that is the vehicle allowance, so technically it would be $124,000,” she added. “I did not know that. I dissected these, went through them and I found that really interesting because in my opinion those two do go together and they should not be separated.”
She looked at school districts in Lenoir City and Roane and Monroe counties. All three systems had superintendents with doctorate degrees.
“Let me be the first to say that I do not think anybody who sits in that seat is mandatory to hold a doctorate degree,” Bridges said. “I think somebody with a master’s or, to be quite honest, some people with only a BS (Bachelor of Science) can run that, run the district, so don’t associate that. Just for comparison purposes I’m going to say that. So all of those have doctorate degrees. I looked to see in reference to and we kept speaking of Lenoir City what the contract established in terms of years and I did find that to begin with it was only a three-year contract and the others are two and then the other district was four because that director has experience.”
Bridges suggested the possibility of acquiring a vehicle for Garren to use while on the job.
“Lenoir City does not provide the vehicle, there is an allowance like I said, but the other districts do and I mentioned this to you in reference to what it would cost to have a vehicle so I kind of dug deeper into that,” Bridges said. “... I found that they (Roane and Monore counties) buy used vehicles and they’re referenced 6,000 to 9,000 (dollars), maybe $10,000. ... I did ask and then I asked in terms of maintenance because that was brought up, too, and they said it takes about $150 to run that to do I guess the gas and the oil and whatever you do to a vehicle, change the tires, I don’t know what else you do to a vehicle, but in terms of me thinking what I do to my vehicle.”
When BOE member Kenny Ridings asked how much Bridges felt was an appropriate salary for the position, she said $115,000 based on her research on surrounding districts. Bridges has stressed her stance does not reflect negatively on Garren.
“I think Mike’s shown himself his worth,” William Jenkins, BOE member, said. “I’m just saying that Mike, myself, has shown that he’s capable of doing the job and has done a fine job at what he’s done. I think the $128,500 that we already put down, I was good with the $130,000, but he was all right with going to $128,500. So $128,500 would be what we should pay him, plus having the allowance.”
Details of the contract include four years at $128,500 annually.
Ridings said he did not disagree with Bridges about the position, but “sometimes you have to just pay the man.”
“He’s shown himself he’s capable and does a good job,” Jenkins said.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.