Loudon County Board of Education will decide Thursday whether to continue working with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers.
The agreement, which describes the duties of SROs, would retroactively go into effect May 19 and expire July 31, 2023, with the understanding it would renew another four years.
A clause stipulates if either party isn’t satisfied, it can write a notice for non-renewal within 30 or more days prior to the document’s end time.
“This way it locks us in for four years, but anytime that say they come to us and say, ‘Hey, we need to add something or maybe look at taking something again,’ we’d be open to whatever they need to do so they can do their job and support them,” Bobby Johnson Jr., BOE member, said. “Keep our kids safe, we need to stay up top of that, and I believe that the sheriff and Chief (Jimmy) Davis, they’ve done a great job and they’ve been easy to work with overall.”
The memorandum of understanding outlines that SROs have access to their assigned school’s surveillance cameras and video. SROs can also copy video segments needed to help with a criminal or juvenile investigation. If a student is needed for a formal interrogation, LCSO and BOE policies will be followed, and a student’s parents and/or guardians are to be contacted.
Scott Newman, board member, got into a heated discussion in April with former Loudon County Director of Schools Jason Vance about the usage of cameras.
“I believe if you go back to the situation with Dr. Vance, there was some concern raised at that particular point over the issue of access to the videos, the cameras, and I think the part that’s been modified resolved at this point now,” Gary Ubben, BOE member, said.
“That was one of our main concerns was we felt like the SROs would at least need to have immediate access to the video if some bigger problem, something like that. Hopefully none of that ever happens,” Zack Cusick, BOE member, added. “If it does, then we need to have that in writing so they wouldn’t just get in trouble with some legal red tape if they ever went and watched the tape and weren’t able to assess the situation.”
Funding for the SRO program will come from LCSO, and officers are not employees of the BOE. In the event of a criminal or juvenile matter, the SRO falls under the supervision of the sheriff and will answer to the sheriff’s office chain of command.
Cusick sees the agreement favorable for both sides.
“I think finally both of us have come together to come to a better agreement,” he said. “I think in years past it was maybe favored in one way or the other, but at least this way it seems to be even on both sides.”
The new agreement is more detailed than what board members have had in the past, Johnson said.
“We just went over it every year,” Johnson said. “When we’d go up and do our retreat we’d have our safety meeting and when we had our safety meeting Chief Davis would come up there and we’d talk about everything that we’re doing and what we needed to do different, we needed to add or take away anything. We just didn’t keep up with it. Now it’s in place and it’s something that needs to be done, just keep it there.”
