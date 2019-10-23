Loudon County Board of Education on Thursday voted to send a rough draft contract for interim Director of Schools Michael Garren to BOE attorney Chris McCarty for review.
The vote was 7-1, with board members William Jenkins and Kenny Ridings motioning and seconding, respectively. Board member Kim Bridges was the lone opposing vote. Board members Craig Simon and Brian Brown were absent.
The next step will be to vote on a final contract in November to make Garren the full-time director.
“He’ll just make sure we’re covering ourselves on the clauses that are in there, like the transfer clause and all that, making sure we’re legally binded and all that,” Scott Newman, board member, said.
The board would be able to transfer Garren to another supervisor role, but his salary would remain the same for six months before reverting back to $107,810 for the remainder of the contract period.
Under the new four-year contract, Garren would be paid $128,500 annually. The draft initially had $130,000, but board members and Garren negotiated after Bridges presented information showcasing director salaries across Tennessee.
“I think when just as when you look at data for teachers that to look at how well they do or their scores, I think we need to turn around and look at it across the state the salaries that other directors make and what those are and then especially those that are connected to us,” Bridges said. “If you move, you’re here and you move to Roane or you move to Monroe or you move to McMinn, you’ve moved to another county and it gives you an idea of what those places are paying for the same position.
“I think it’s important to look at the population of students,” she added. “How many students do they have and how many schools do they have, and then we can kind of focus in on what the director’s seat is worth.”
During the meeting, Garren said he would not take the position for less than $128,500. He based that off what former director Jason Vance made prior to receiving his doctorate and considered it a “fair minimum compensation for the position,” he said in an email correspondence.
“The reduction in salary and the fact that insurance isn’t included in the total package will result in a savings of more than $10,000,” Garren said. “I appreciate that the school board has a hard job determining appropriate compensation and assigning a value to the position, so that’s why I said I would be happy to continue in an assistant role and support a new director if they decided the value of the position was different.”
“I’m honored to support the school district in any role they feel is appropriate, and I appreciate the school board valuing the position as much as I do,” he added. “I have seen for eight years what the position entails and have served in it since June, so I know how demanding the job can be.”
The board agreed to remove the 50-mile radius for reimbursement when traveling. Garren will receive an automobile allowance of $600 per month.
If approved in November, the contract will retroactively begin July 1 and go through June 30, 2022.
In other news, Loudon County Board of Education:
• Approved the 2020-21 school calendar.
• Passed board policy for weighted courses.
• Approved the 2019 Local Education Agency Compliance Report.
• Authorized budget amendments.
• Moved forward with an ethics committee comprised of Newman, board member Zack Cusick and former Highland Park Elementary School Principal David Clinton.
• Agreed to establish budget, policy and maintenance committees.
• Passed naming a road beside Philadelphia Elementary School as LeRoy Tate Drive. The roundabout was also named Kevin Gentry Circle.
• Approved naming the library/media center after County Commissioner David Meers.
• Passed coach approvals for Sheena Daughtery and Kendra Gardner for North Middle School fourth- and fifth-grade girls basketball, Mace Ward for Highland Park Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade girls basketball and Mike Williams for Greenback School middle school baseball.
