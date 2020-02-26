Loudon County Board of Education is a little more than a week away from its yearly retreat and members hope to get much accomplished.
The retreat is set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 at the Loudon County Technology Center.
The budget has been a big focus in previous years, but the BOE approved its 2020-21 fiscal year request Feb. 13.
Michael Garren, director of schools, believes the extra time should lead to more opportunity for “strategic planning and instructional initiatives.”
“The board planning session will only be one day this year because we have already completed the budget and if we stay focused on the instructional tasks being presented, then it can be covered in one day,” Garren said in an email correspondence. “I believe structuring it to be one day is also beneficial to the community that would like to attend.
“... The planning sessions are crucial for the board to have a focused and sustained amount of time to review the system’s accomplishments and plan for future success,” he added.
Two key topics will likely be the district’s five-year strategic instructional plan and five-year maintenance plan.
“Strategic planning builds the pathway to continue being successful in the future,” Garren said. “The five-year maintenance plan is essential to provision of excellent services in safe and healthy buildings. I think the board wants to spend time on those two topics. I believe our biggest challenge will be finding a way to achieve the things we would like to within our current budget constraints.”
The board this year is seeking $1.4 million in additional money from the county. Total revenue for Loudon County Schools would be $39 million, with total expenditures at $42 million. The anticipated ending fund balance is $1.5 million, which is a reduction of $3.1 million.
BOE member Bobby Johnson Jr., said this is the first time in 16 years of serving that the budget will not be a primary source of discussion.
“In the past we’ve always waited to see what the state’s numbers were going to be and Mike feels pretty comfortable where he’s at right now in what we need to work on,” Johnson said. “I know one of the biggest things that everybody wanted to look (was) because we weren’t able to give our teachers raises last year and the county was able to give their employees raises. We’d like to give our people raises because they deserve it, everything they’ve done. Test scores are up, ACT scores are up. They’re the reason why we’re shining.”
Johnson said the retreat is a good opportunity to listen to what educators need.
More free time means an opportunity to discuss new programs, BOE member Zack Cusick said.
“It’s good to get them all in the same room and we can have an easy conversation with all of them instead of trying to call them individually,” Cusick said. “I think this will be good, too, since the budget’s kind of done and ready for the commission to look at. I think it’s good to talk the principals individually and see what they necessarily need or what their wishes are. Hopefully we can get to know their wish list and something that we can get to try to implement or work on next couple of years.”
Scott Newman, BOE member, expects strategic planning will be a focus.
“I know a lot of times we try to get our people in there and talk to us and then it seems like they don’t have the time to get the things across that they need to have and things they want to tell us about, the principals,” Newman said. “... We will discuss the superintendent’s evaluation. That’s another big thing that we’ll spend a lot of time on. But yeah, I think a lot of it’s just going back to planning for our future with our strategic planning because sometimes that takes a hit when it comes to our board retreat, we don’t get the time to put in it we need.”
