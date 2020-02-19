Loudon County Board of Education has unanimously approved its 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
School board members Gary Ubben and Brian Brown motioned and seconded, respectively, Thursday to approve the budget. Board members Zack Cusick and Craig Simon were absent.
The board tasked Michael Garren, county director of schools, to go before the Loudon County budget committee. Garren sent the budget Friday to Loudon County Budget Director Tracy Blair.
“Wherever they want me, but I wanted to have our budget available for them when they were ready to look at it so we weren’t last,” Garren said. “Wherever they want me in the order I’ll be happy to be, but they’ll have it so we can go first if they want us or we can go in the middle. Wherever they want us.”
Included in the budget is a 4 percent raise for teachers, a $21,000 increase for bus costs based on the district’s bus contract, one additional teacher for North Middle School, $10,000 more for utilities and $16,000 more in supplies that the county cut last year. No funding will go toward a vacant assistant director position.
The board will ask for $1.4 million in additional funding.
“With our estimated fund balance we would need the $1.4 million over the next two years at least. I’m asking for $1.4 million,” Garren said. “If it needs to be split between the two budget years to get there, that’s something we can work with, but that’s the amount we need to get to be able to make another budget the next year work.”
Total revenue for Loudon County Schools would be $39 million, with total expenditures at $42 million. The anticipated ending fund balance is $1.5 million, which is a reduction of $3.1 million.
Garren has described the budget as “laser focused” for teachers.
“As far as the teachers’ raises go, I think they deserve it,” William Jenkins, school board member, said. “They’ve showed that they deserve a good raise. In years past we’ve not been able to give them exactly what we want to and this year we want to make a point that we get them their extra money.”
School board member Kim Bridges agrees there is value in raises for staff. She applauded Garren’s work to get the budget ready to present.
“The budget process shows he sat down and put great effort into it and great thought and I think that dedication will pay off for us,” she said.
In other news, Loudon County Board of Education members:
• Approved budget amendments for Fund 141.
• Passed a second reading for 11 policies, including safety, complaints about school personnel, discipline procedures, zero tolerance offenses and student wellness.
• Approved Lee Brockman for a unpaid Loudon High School tennis assistant coach position and Carrie Underwood as a paid Greenback School softball assistant coach.
