Loudon County Board of Education plans to soon assign members to a three-person ethics committee.
The panel will be comprised of board members Scott Newman and Zack Cusick, and retired Highland Park Elementary School principal David Clinton.
“... I think it’s very important to have somebody who knows education and how everything works in this system,” Bobby Johnson Jr., school board chairman, said. “Plus the gentleman I chose, Mr. Clinton, he’s top notch, trustworthy, honest. He’s a great guy, period.
“… It’s not a conflict of interest,” he added. “He’s retired, he’s a taxpayer, he lives in our community. I wanted somebody on there that I knew was going to be honest, straightforward, and no matter who it was, and he’d be able to make the right decision.”
Newman agreed.
“I know there’s some questions on Mr. Clinton, but if you know Mr. Clinton he’s as solid as a rock,” Newman said. “He stands for what’s right and wrong. I’ve known him my whole life.”
Forming an ethics committee was an option for the board, but Johnson said it hasn’t happened in the 15 years he has been on the board.
“We really felt like we didn’t have a need for it,” he said. “With everything going on with our former director and everything, thought it would be good to go ahead and put that in. I went through and read the policy, highlighted and looked at it. That thing’s not open, you can’t just bring anything in. There’s only like three or four things you can bring stuff to.”
According to the board policy for code of ethics, a three-person committee may be appointed by the school board chairman with at least two school members on one-year terms. Formal complaints are to be put in writing and signed by the person making the claim.
“The School District Ethics Committee may investigate any credible complaint against an official or employee charging any violation of this Code of Ethics, or may undertake an investigation on its own initiative when it acquires information indicating a possible violation, and make recommendations for action to end or seek retribution for any activity that, in the Committee’s judgment, constitutes a violation of this Code of Ethics,” the policy reads.
The committee can seek legal advice from the board attorney, refer the matter to the school board for possible censure, refer the matter to a supervisor for possible disciplinary action and refer the matter to the district attorney for criminal prosecution if needed.
“We may get them together and just put a chair together, but I hope we don’t ever have to meet,” Newman said.
Loudon County Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex.
