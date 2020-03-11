Loudon County Board of Education for the second straight year stayed local for the district’s annual retreat Friday at Loudon County Technology Center.
“I believe we had a great board planning session this year,” Michael Garren, director of schools, said in an email correspondence. “We had good discussion with the board on a variety of topics, and it was a very efficient and productive meeting. We shared district plans for the next five years as well as more specific plans for next year. The principals shared instructional initiatives and community engagement that is taking place in their buildings.”
Board members discussed five-year plans for maintenance and strategy, both of which Garren considered vital.
“The five-year plan will be implemented as presented and guide our instructional, safety and facility needs for the upcoming school year,” he said. “This plan will also guide our curriculum decisions and initiatives for upcoming years.”
Garren said he intends to bring the maintenance plan before the board in April.
“I think that (board member) Brian Brown and Mike Garren have come up with a really good plan for the next five years and it lays out — that’s something that county commissioners want to see, too, is what’s coming down the road,” Scott Newman, board member, said. “I think that was the biggest thing was the fact of the maintenance upkeep.”
Newman pointed to “small stuff” such as renovating restrooms, roofs and awnings.
“Eventually I know it’s not a need but we’re going to have to resurface the track out there that the community uses,” he said. “Of course, we have three or four sporting teams that use that. That’ll have to be resurfaced before too long.”
Director evaluated
Board members gave Garren a 3.86 out of four points for his director evaluation.
“I really appreciate the school board’s feedback and confidence in how my team and I are leading the system,” he said in an email correspondence.
Garren was initially made interim director in June and took on the full-time role in November.
“I think he’s doing a great job, especially coming in and to transition that we were in the middle of,” Zack Cusick, board member, said. “Ever since he’s taken over, the teacher morale and staff morale has been high. So I think he’s doing a great job both with the staff, everyone and then with the central office, with communicating with the board, with student relations. I think he’s doing a great job, especially with everything he came into. It was probably kind of a big undertaking for him, so I think he’s doing a great job everything considered.”
Property unchanged
Garren presented the board with two possibilities regarding land owned off U.S. Highway 321 near Interstate 40 — hold off selling or enlist a Realtor to get the property back on the market. The board decided to wait.
The board bought the property a decade ago for about $2.1 million.
“I believe the board wants to see how property values change based on growth and development in that area and revisit the 321 property discussion next year,” Garren said. “Based on our enrollment numbers on that end of the county for the last 10 years, there is no immediate need to address any capacity issues at those schools.”
Gary Ubben, board member, said the property’s value could increase over the next few years.
“At some point we’re going to need money for a piece of property in a different location, I think somewhere probably off of Highway 11 on the north end of the county for a new school, and that can kind of be a savings account for us,” Ubben said. “A place to look at investing in a piece of property now. If somebody were to come along and make us a good offer I think we’d probably be willing to sell it, but I see no reason we should take less than market value price for it as if we needed to get rid of it.”
Newman leaned toward selling the property sooner.
“We’ve got some things that we want to do, things we need to do at our schools,” he said. “(Board member) Phil Moffett brought up some things that need to be done at Greenback. My suggestion or my idea would be if we talked to county commission and we basically we’ll have to give it back to them and then they’ll, if they sell it, if we could put that money into a fund for buildings and for needs. It’s just taxpayer money, so I mean it goes right back into the schools.”
Newman doesn’t believe the board will recoup the money it paid for the land.
“I guess if the market skyrockets and get a premium price for it, but other than that not really because if you get it sold and somebody puts a business in it, that’s tax money coming back to the county,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any really — I guess it’s a roll of the dice.”
Commented
