Congregation enjoys fellowship meal

Once a month members of First Presbyterian Church in Lenoir City gather in the fellowship hall to simply talk and eat for a couple hours.
“It’s almost like that you’re at home because they seem to be comfortable and they stay and talk and they drink coffee,” Gail Hardy, fellowship committee chairwoman, said. “No one’s in a real rush to get away from here.”
Other than plates, drinks and silverware, which are provided by the church, those in attendance bring a selection of homemade and store-bought goodies.
“It is truly an old-fashioned potluck. We never know what we’re going to eat,” the Rev. Ed Umbach, church pastor, said. “Sometimes there’s more desserts than anything else, sometimes it’s mostly vegetables. It’s good whatever it is.”
Although no one who is eating is required to bring a covered dish, Hardy said members still find ways to enjoy signature dishes, and there has never been a time where there was not enough to eat.
“We’ve got one lady that if she doesn’t bring her grape salad we are totally wonked out,” Hardy said. “We need that grape salad, and so we’ve all kind of gotten our own signature dish. Every once in a while we will branch out and try something different, but people have their own little thing.”
The meal is a vast improvement over what First Presbyterian used to offer. Two years ago the church stopped holding Wednesday dinners because of low attendance. Umbach said the meal now attracts 50-60 people.
Part of that could be due to the congregation’s demographics, Hardy said.
“Like a lot of other congregations, we’re an aging congregation,” she said. “We have some older folks and they don’t like to get out at night, and so they’re already here, so we just migrate in here and do our thing.”
Hardy also pointed to the rush of today’s life.
“Even the couples that have young children, they are so involved in so many things,” she said. “To make another meeting and another time is hard, and so it’s just it seemed to make more sense to utilize the time that we were already here.”
Umbach described the fellowship dinner as a “new tradition” that has been in place for two years.
“You see people — once people get to know each other and not just sit next to each other on a pew for an hour, they respond,” he said. “When somebody’s in need there’s more people to respond to help them. They can share some of their own struggles and burdens with each other and not just wait to come to talk to me about it.”
In some ways, Umbach also sees the meal as an extension of the morning service.
“I think fellowshipping together is a part of worshipping God,” he said. “I mean that’s what God calls us to be, to be a faith community, and so the more we can do things together, whether it’s serving the community or worshipping God or just getting to know each other, is all part of being a faith community.”
Selma Noe, church member, attends the fellowship meals and brings her grape salad each time.
“Everybody really likes it. I don’t believe they’d let me in the church unless I brought it, OK?” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.