Community grapples with flooding

Torrential rains in Loudon County caused school closures and blocked numerous roads.
The National Weather Services reports in Lenoir City and surrounding areas rainfall was 4.5-6 inches Wednesday and Thursday. Tim Doyle, meteorologist, said rainfall in Lenoir City reached 5.41 inches, while just three miles away it was 5.91 inches.
A NWS advisory for Monday and Tuesday showed rainfall could be an additional 1-2 inches, with another inch possible today.
“We’ve had these slow-moving systems,” Doyle said Monday. “We had a slow-moving system come through Tuesday, kind of Wednesday, Thursday last week, and then we’re having another one today and it’s going to move very slowly through the next three days and not move out until Thursday morning, so it’s just a slow (system).
“Instead of moving and hitting a little bit of rain for where the front comes through and then a little bit afterward and they last a 12-hour period, we’re getting it lasting 24-hour periods and ... then the warmer temperatures there’s more moisture available so we’re getting heavy rain amounts with the warm temperatures,” he added. “That’s kind of what happened last week and then again this week.”
Doyle cautions more risk of flooding.
“Just because we got so much last week it’d be more susceptible with flooding with smaller amounts this week,” he said. “It’s harder to tell how much flooding is going to happen with these smaller rainfall amounts, but as long as we’re getting systems this close together there’s going to be that risk of flooding.”
Administrators at Loudon County and Lenoir City schools exercised caution and cancelled classes Thursday and Friday. On Monday evening, directors made that call again for Tuesday.
“Based on information from the weather service, we are expected to receive up to three more inches of rain between 2 a.m. and noon (Tuesday) with the heaviest rain occurring around 6 a.m. when we are rolling buses,” Michael Garren, county director of schools, said in an email correspondence. “After evaluating this information we were provided and current conditions, I plan to keep the safety of our students as my first priority and feel this is the safest decision given the information we have been provided.”
Loudon County Schools has now used seven of its 10 days set aside for inclement weather. Lenoir City Schools has used five of its nine days for weather.
“If we were to exhaust all days, then we would need to look at our calendar and make some choices of how to make up the time,” Jeanne Barker, city director of schools, said in an email correspondence. “We are not to the point of having that conversation at this time.”
Jimmy Davis, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said call volume was high last week and deputies continued checking roads. There were a couple of wrecks due to hydroplaning and the weather, but overall it could have been worse, he said.
“We don’t have the damage that we believe, having to do any rescues,” Davis said. “We had one rescue, I believe it was last Wednesday night late, down around the campground off Sweetwater (exit). ... The KOA campground had a gentleman where the water had risen and he was kind of trapped on his truck for a little while and ... that rescue was successful and got him to safety.”
Davis is being watchful with more rain in the forecast.
“Been in touch with director of schools Mr. Garren and keeping an eye on it and making sure we keep them abreast and informed of all the areas of concern,” he said.
Loudon County Road Superintendent Eddie Simpson’s crews were busy Thursday. Crews have already logged about 40 hours of overtime.
“We had a lot of roads we had to block off,” Simpson said Friday. “We didn’t have to close but three or four, but we had some we had to block off. We had one, Watkins Road, we had to close it all the way down because it washed it out. ... We had it opened back up about 3 o’clock (Thursday) afternoon. We had several, about everywhere, if it’s ever flooded before it flooded this time.”
Simpson estimated Friday about 80 percent of the flooding had receded and roads were reopened.
“I think probably the rainfall and the flooding was about the same,” Simpson said. “We did not have any trees down this time, we had very little wind, it was just hard rain. So we had very few trees down, I think we had two trees down the entire time, and last year I think what we had most of was the trees were falling over because they were so saturated.
“With a little bit of wind to it and it really caused havoc to us, but this time we didn’t have the wind and we just had a lot of rain,” he added.
