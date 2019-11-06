Community blood drive helps toddler

A little more than a year ago, Matthew and Alix Russell received news they didn’t want to hear.
Their son, Cooper, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma shortly before his third birthday Aug. 28, 2018.
Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that forms around immature nerve cells and usually begins in the adrenal glands but may start in the chest, abdomen or in the nerve tissue near the spine. The cancer often occurs in children younger than 5, and is thought to begin before birth.
“It was more of he had some issues a few mornings when he had woke up of kind of limping, kind of hurting and we just went in to get — we went to our primary pediatrician and he had done some blood work and he told us that we need to go get some scans done,” Matthew Russell said. “We had an MRI done and about halfway through the MRI the doctor, the pediatrician actually called us back and told us to hold tight there and he was going to have an oncologist doctor come out and talk to us so we kind of knew then what was going on. ... It was actually right close to his kidney. The tumor was actually around his adrenal glands, what produces adrenaline. The tumor was encased around that.”
Many community members have since rallied around the family and helped where possible, including Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Greenback, where the family attends. On Saturday, the church hosted a MEDIC blood drive. T-shirts for $15 were also for sale, with proceeds going to the family.
“That’ll help give him credits because he’s had to have a lot of blood throughout this last year,” Sandy Scott, Pine Grove member, said. “So that’ll help give him credits to pay on the bill that they’ve got, because nobody thinks to necessarily give blood in your child’s name and all of that. ... I know people have dropped donations there at the store where Matt works. They can even contact me through Facebook or something if they wanted to. We do have some of these shirts and another style and there’s also a website where people can order them directly and have them shipped to themselves.”
Scott described the family as “just wonderful.”
“They’re giving, hardworking,” she said. “... I mean they basically took him to the hospital one day thinking something might be going on and while he was still there for tests they came out and said he’s got cancer, and they didn’t even leave the hospital to come back home for days. So that was one thing the church did. People went down — and family and other community people — helping get stuff, taking out of the house so that when he did come home.”
The community’s help has been “huge,” Russell said.
“We’re kind of from the Madisonville area, but we go to Pine Grove there,” he said. “A lot of support from the small community, for sure. ... It means the world to me, for sure. It’s very unexpected sometimes when such — you have a big impact from such a small community. You don’t realize how many friends you actually have until something like this happens.”
Cooper is nearing the end of his treatment, with a couple more weeks of medication left, Russell said. About one-third of the tumor is left.
“A lot better than where we were at, for sure,” he said. “Beforehand he never really did talk much and after we had done our chemo and stuff we believe that we had — the chemo actually reduced some of the hot spots in his body where the cancer was at. Now we’re talking and we’re a normal little 4-year-old.”
A GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/dona tions-for-cooper. A link to the shirts can be found at www.etsy.com/listing/627331456/fight-like-a-kid-teamcoop-shirt.
