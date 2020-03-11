With areas of Middle Tennessee left in shambles after a tornado tore through March 3, Loudon County has rallied to help.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies stood outside the justice center 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday accepting boxes filled with donated goods.
“Some people have brought clothes, baby clothes, blankets,” Matt Fagiana, LCSO public information officer, said. “We’ve got batteries, we’ve got nonperishable food items, work gloves, tarps. We have gotten baby wipes, adult wipes for folks that can’t take showers, baby formula, baby food, bottles, pacifiers, even children’s books because there are a lot of families that are still in shelters, and so just to give the kids something to do. ... All the tubs that are being sent to help us transport this, those will get donated, too, to families to help salvage their belongings from damaged areas.”
Some residents came with cash in hand, but deputies recommended donors purchase items to deliver.
Plans were to transport the items in a truck donated by Home Depot on Thursday night or Friday. Bus Max in Lenoir City offered a second truck if needed and two pallets of water. NAPA Auto in Loudon also donated a pallet of water.
“We’re one storm, we’re one disaster away from it being us and our people,” Fagiana said. “So giving back to other communities knowing that if it was us we’d have communities giving back to us. That’s why we do it.”
Fagiana, along with LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis and Sheriff Tim Guider, discussed the effort March 4 and around 8 p.m. posted on social media LCSO would hold the drive. The community support was “great,” Fagiana said.
“We really live in a great community,” Fagiana said. “It’s a community that will step up to the plate any time something like this happens. ... People stopping by offering cash out of their pockets. ... We’re not accepting cash, but we’ve literally had people pouring in. They they saw it on Facebook, they heard. I think there’s a lot of people that are connected, too. We’ve talked to people that live here in Loudon County that are from Putnam County or that attended Tennessee Tech. One of our officers, his sister-in-law, her family’s from Putnam County. So a lot of people are connected to that area.”
Items such as crackers, peanuts, protein bars and Gatorade were taken for officers.
“We’re also in communication with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, I think the sheriff and the chief have offered resources from us,” Fagiana said. “We’ve had a group of guys that have volunteered, ‘Hey, if we’re off, we’ll go help them work.’ We’ve offered that and we’re waiting to hear back if they need that from us, too. ... At some point those guys are going to need a break. They’re going to need to go home and sleep and so we’ve offered that. Most of our guys, well all of our guys that have offered it, they’ve offered to volunteer for it.”
Loudon Police and Fire departments held a separate drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Goodwill parking lot on Highway 72. Materials were loaded in a truck donated by Cogdill Motor Company and delivered Monday to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Drivers lined up 30 minutes before the drive began. Loudon Police Sgt. Scott Newman said the community’s response was “just a testament to what kind of place we live in.”
“They say if you pay attention to the weather reports that this storm kind of developed in Arkansas and moved through there and actually touched down into Middle Tennessee and then it slowed down and did most of its damage by the time it got to East Tennessee,” James “Bear” Webb, Loudon police chief, said. “But for the grace of God, that storm could have hit this community and I’m sure that those folks in Middle Tennessee would be helping out East Tennessee, because we are the Volunteer state. Even when we have other states around us that are affected, we get together and help those communities out, so now we’re helping our own.”
Another drive could be held, but Newman said that would depend on needs.
To help survivors in Davidson County, visit Hands On Nashville at https://www.hon.org/ or call 615-298-1108. To help survivors in other counties, visit the Tennessee Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters at https://tnvoad.shutterfly.com/.
Local Baptists help
While many efforts are focusing on immediate needs, Loudon County Baptist Association is eyeing ways to help over the coming weeks.
The association will work with the Stone Association, a group similar to LCBA, and its director Mark Davis. Phil Holmes, LCBA director of missions, sees an “ongoing campaign” of people helping in Cookeville.
“What do you do with all the rubble? How do you sift through it?” Holmes said. “There’s going to be a lot of hands-on need there to help over time, not just this week but in the weeks, months ahead. Our focus will be on those that had such an influx of people they don’t need anybody, they’re not permitting — they had 3,000 show up at Putnam County (March 4). So they’re not needing that assistance at the moment but they will, because Mark said, ‘Immediately people want to respond but next week they’re going to go back to work, they’re not going to be here. Two weeks from now they won’t be here.’ We’re looking to put together teams that can take some days off in the following weeks to go and assist.”
Teams will be based on need, he said.
“We want our churches to be involved in reaching our neighbors, and not only with the immediate need but then develop relationships with people we don’t have relationships with at this point so that we can share the Gospel, I mean that’s who we are,” Holmes said. “We’re Gospel people. We believe in if your house was destroyed, we’re going to help you find a way getting that restored, but we’re also going to share Christ with you because we don’t know if you know Christ. That’s who we are as Southern Baptists. It’s important to rebuild your home here, but it’s more important to have a home in glory in heaven than it is to have one here.”
LCBA is also planning a community prayer gathering April 18. A location and time have not been determined. Holmes was recently approached by the Rev. Shane Maples, Friendship Baptist pastor, about the effort.
“I guess I’m thinking more in the realm of those who go to church, but I’m not opposed to Methodists and Presbyterians accepting. As long as they’re Christian,” Holmes said. “... We’re praying to the one true God. Those of churches in the county.”
Holmes said people can send checks to the Stone Association at P.O. Box 455, Cookeville, TN 38503, with specifications for disaster relief. Monetary donations can also be given at www.tnbaptist.org. Physical donations can be sent to the Cookeville Community Center, 240 Carlen Drive, Cookeville, TN 38501.
