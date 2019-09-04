City offers temporary fix on pool bubble

Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens met with swim coaches and managers from Lenoir City High School and Concord Christian School last week to discuss a temporary fix to the Claire Donahue Aquatic Center pool bubble.
The bubble has been a subject of concern for months, with parents and coaches meeting with Lenoir City Board of Education and Lenoir City Council. With the swim season around the corner, the stakes to replace the dome were high.
Aikens proposed Aug. 27 that the city fix the dome’s lighting to ensure safety and repair a split in the cover for a year or until the teams raised the needed $53,000 for a new bubble.
“I’ve talked to a couple council people by phone, and I talked to (Lenoir City Parks and Recreation program coordinator Zack Cusick) yesterday, and when I make this statement, now I don’t want you to misunderstand this like this may continue forever because it won’t,” Aikens said. “But I talked to Zack yesterday and told him what I was wanting to do as far as the old bubble was concerned and talked to the electrician and we’re going to do some safety repairs on the lighting for this year only. We’ve got somebody we think is going to fix the cover, the split that’s in it now because obviously from my understanding the air continuously runs to keep it inflated, and we think we can repair that on a temporary basis and to give you all some more time to raise some funds and be able to use it this year.
“I don’t want you to misinterpret that in any way, thinking this thing is going to last forever, because as you all know, we’re on the life expectancy of it, so I’m just trying to give you some time,” he added. “I’m trying to help the kids out, trying to make this thing work for you.”
The swim teams had been working to raise money for a new dome by Aug. 31. The current bubble is two years beyond its 10-year life expectancy and swim teams are diving back in the pool for the upcoming season.
LCHS has raised $15,000, while CCS can contribute $17,000.
Each school is hoping to raise $26,000, Dave Wrobleski, LCHS swim team manager, said.
Wrobleski said many of his safety concerns have been diminished because of the city’s offer. If the teams had not collected funds by their deadline, students would have potentially had to practice in Maryville.
“We had a practice last night in the outdoor,” he said. “A lot of kids showed up, a lot of enthusiasm. The last thing I want to see us do is driving late at night to Maryville, 16-year-old kids. That’s a safety issue there.”
Wrobleski’s concerns were the reason Aikens and other city government department heads felt it was necessary to find a quick fix for the bubble.
“I realize that, and city council realizes that, and Zack, and we’ve all discussed it, and we all think we could get another six months of use out of it, providing it’s safe,” Aikens said. “The electrician assures me he can make it safe to make it work this year. That’s where we’re at, basically. If you come up and raise it, then obviously we’ll go ahead and order it, but if you can’t, we’ve got a back-up plan and Zack’s going to work with the canvas guy to try to get it patched, and he feels confident he can get that done.”
Aikens said the city has been active in preserving the bubble for years.
“We want to see it happen, it’s just that we’ve got other obligations,” he said. “It’s been some misunderstanding with some parents possibly that some statements were made. They can’t understand why the city or the school board can’t get together and commit more, but on the city side, we have committed. ... We’re just trying to think of a way that will get us over the hump here and we think we’ve resolved that, and y’all can have a little breather.”
Team members had been antsy about the pending deadline and upcoming cooler weather.
“I can assure my 50-something families we’ve got a team, we’re going to have meets, we’re set,” Jodi Vineyard, CCS head swim coach, said.
Aikens is unsure the price of repairs, but he expects the expense will be less than originally planned.
“It’s not the price tag that we had,” he said. “Initially it was $25,000 to fix the lighting, and we said that was unacceptable. Why spend $25,000 on something that’s not going to last? But (the electrician) seems to think that he can go out there for a whole lot less and obviously not replace the lighting but do some wiring, some safety issues, concerns. ... He didn’t give me the price, but I know him well enough I know he’s not going to hold us up, too. He’ll get it fixed and what needs to be done to carry us over to next year.”
LCHS will hold a fundraiser noon-5 p.m. Saturday at SnoBiz. A percentage of each snow cone sale will go directly to the “Save the Bubble” campaign. Those interested can also make contributions to the campaign at SnoBiz through donating or writing checks. Those who donate will receive receipts for their contributions.
