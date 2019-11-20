Lenoir City Board of Education decided Monday during a called meeting and workshop to move forward with refinancing its debt.
The BOE has been working with Cumberland Securities Co. Inc., to address what could be done with the school system’s $7.7 million debt that has been accumulating since 2009 when the school system paid for renovations. The proposed plan will erase the debt by 2030.
At the board’s Nov. 7 meeting, Jeanie Mowery, business manager, was still awaiting quotes from the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund to compare bond issuance strategies, which prevented the board from taking a final vote on the refinancing plan.
Because the school system incurs $1,500 in debt each week, the board moved to have a called meeting Monday to make a decision on the refinancing option and present the plan at Lenoir City Council’s Nov. 25 meeting.
Mowery during the Nov. 7 meeting projected she would receive the quotes from the Tennessee Municipal Bond company the following day. She had yet to receive the quotes Monday because some Tennessee Municipal Bond company employees were out of the office.
“The purpose of our having this meeting was to look over some pending information, and that has not been made available,” Jeanne Barker, director of schools, said. “It has not been sent to us. Ms. Mowery’s tried her best to get us some additional information.”
Mowery has been waiting to receive the quotes since Oct. 15, Barker said.
With a looming deadline, the board chose option one of Cumberland Securities’ refinancing plan, which requires a yearly payment spanning from $650,000 at its lowest to $765,000 at its highest.
The board previously said option one would allow the system to move forward with future projects, like roof replacements.
“We get an immediate savings, which we believe in the fund to build up, and then we can do some of our roofing projects that we wanted to do,” Mowery said.
Matthew Coleman, BOE member, was initially hesitant to accept the plan.
“Overall, I don’t like doing anything without seeing at least some of the other bids,” he said. “I don’t like it.”
Scott Gibson, senior vice president of Cumberland Securities, said the company would work to solicit various bids if the refinancing plan was accepted.
BOE members Glenn McNish and Mitch Ledbetter motioned and seconded, respectively, to accept option one, with the vote passing 3-0. School board member Bobby Johnson Sr. was absent.
If Lenoir City Council accepts the refinancing plan, Gibson predicts the proposed transaction will be pushed into 2020.
