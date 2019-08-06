The Lenoir City Board of Education discussed July 25 ways to improve its relationship with the Lenoir City Association of Educators.
A draft copy of a memorandum of understanding between the organizations was designed to be more concise and understandable, Jeanie Mowery, Lenoir City Schools business manager, said.
“The team’s basic concept for the document was we wanted to simplify the old MOU that we had that was very lengthy,” she said. “It was hard to read through, wasn’t organized well, so I think the team’s main concern was trying to simplify this document so that people could actually use it. Everybody feels pretty good, I think, of what we have come up with.”
Mowery noted key changes in grievance, insurance and bereavement policies.
The groups hope to simplify grievance procedures and are pushing to remove advisory arbitration. Instead, procedures will follow a step-by-step solution to fix issues, beginning with informal meetings.
BOE and LCAE also partnered to take a second look at vision insurance for employees.
“Another large change here is vision insurance,” Mowery said. “In the past we had vision insurance, but the board has not contributed to vision insurance. It had been a complete voluntary deduction on the employee part. Now the board will contribute in the same amount that we contribute for dental insurance.”
According to the draft, the board will pay 40 percent toward the total individual group vision insurance policy and 25 percent toward the total family group vision insurance policy.
“One additional change that was made that bears mentioning is the bereavement leave,” Mowery said. “We did add an option that says in certain cases, the bereavement leave is restricted to immediate family members, but in certain cases, for instance if somebody has an aunt or uncle or somebody that raised them, they can make a request for bereavement leave and those cases as well can be considered.”
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, applauded action taken to meet the needs of employees.
“I am proud of the team of teachers and administrators who worked to make this document support our district goal of creating a culture of shared leadership,” she said.
The BOE plans to vote on the proposal Thursday. Items on the BOE agenda include:
• Approving a revision of attendance policies.
• Approving a revision of school admissions policies.
• Approving a revision of bus safety and conduct policies.
• Approving a revision of physical examinations and immunizations policies.
• Adopting a “Students from Military Families” policy.
