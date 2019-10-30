Fixing Lenoir City Schools’ roofs and updating Lenoir City High School in the future could be possible with the help of refinancing the Lenoir City Board of Education’s debt.
Jeanne Barker, director of schools, during Thursday’s BOE workshop said the board’s budget has been a recurring issue in the past.
“Our budget last year was one of challenges,” Barker said. “Looking at our debt, Jeanie Mowery (Lenoir City Schools business manager) has identified that this might be a better place where we can maybe restructure and do a better job with our debt.”
The BOE has been working with Cumberland Securities Co. Inc., to address what could be done with debt and save money in the future. A $7.7 million debt has been accumulating since 2009 when the school system worked on renovations.
“The renovations that were completed with these bonds were the addition of the new wing at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School and the renovations to the Lenoir City High School stadium,” Mowery said in an email correspondence. “There was also a portion of these bonds that were a re-funding of debt for the original construction of LCIMS to obtain a lower interest rate.”
Scott Gibson, senior vice president of Cumberland Securities, attended the workshop to present a financial timeline.
“We have happened to come along in that time now, and your 2009 bonds and your 2010 bonds are pre-paid,” Gibson said. “Interest rates today are lower than they were in 2009 and 2010, and we had the option to refinance the debt just like your usual home mortgage would do the same thing.”
Gibson highlighted two options that would pay off the debt June 1, 2030.
The first requires a yearly payment spanning from $650,000 at its lowest to $765,000 at its highest, and the second option requires a yearly payment from $640,000-$775,000, with the higher payments being paid first.
“Under this scenario in option one, we think we can save the schools, the city and the schools, basically right at $70,000 a year over the next 11 years,” Gibson said. “That works out to about $780,000. … We won’t be extending the debt. We won’t be going traditional fixed rate debt back to traditional fixed rate debt. This is like your home mortgage. It’s taking interest rates down to a lower level and taking those savings and you could use those savings for something other than paying your own debt.”
Mike Sims, Lenoir City Schools supervisor of support services, is working to obtain cost estimates for upcoming projects, like repairing sections of the LCHS roof.
“This has been a discussion as part of our strategic plan is having a schedule of roof replacements,” Barker said. “We’ve had such budget limitations the last couple of years, it’s been difficult to get a structure for that.”
Gibson said the last debt payment will be made 2030, freeing up $800,000 for capital projects.
Mowery pointed out the high school, built in the 1960s, may eventually need major work.
“I like (Gibson’s) option of going ahead and doing option one,” Mowery said. “If we want to change our minds and do option one, we can. It just gives us some time to discuss what our needs might really be.”
Chairman Rick Chadwick gave Gibson the “go-ahead” to get started on compiling more information about the refinancing plan. Lenoir City Council will also have to vote on the refinancing plan.
