Lenoir City Board of Education added Thursday an English Language Learner teacher and interpreter to the school system’s staff due to an increase of non-English speaking students and few bilingual teachers.
With 51 students new to the country and 49 of the students unable to speak English, Jeanne Barker, director of schools, posed the solution to help administration. Adding two staff members will cost $89,026, along with $1,700 for technology and materials.
On July 18, the Tennessee Department of Education notified Lenoir City Schools that a final calculation for Basic Education Program growth for the fiscal year 2019 yielded an additional $78,000 in funding over the system’s budget projection. The remaining needed funds estimated at $11,026 will be taken from reserves.
“We know for sure we will get funding for those additional students next year,” Jeanie Mowery, business manager, said. “We will have a possibility of additional funds at the end of next year. We got some additional funds from last year at the beginning of this year that we weren’t counting on. Those funds can be used to help offset the costs.”
Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School Principal Brandee Hoglund and Lenoir City Coordinator of Teacher Evaluations Pam Sims said non-English speaking students outnumber teachers based on required formulas.
“Not just our Tennessee rules, but the feds say you have to have one teacher for 35 kids,” Sims said.
In the past the district has traded off interpreters when needed and accepted volunteers. A translator at LCIMS works with a newcomer class teacher, but she also works with Lenoir City Elementary School in the morning. LCIMS and Lenoir City High School often have to share the translator.
The schools have 11 ELL teachers, one full-time translator and one aid.
Lenoir City Schools has relied on volunteers for registration day and parent-teacher conferences in the past.
“I think you need to know that we have newcomers that are new,” Sims said. “Beginners are just like two fluencies above. They’re still needing help with everything. We just have a huge need, and our data shows that we’re doing a good job at what we’ve got, but it would help.”
Board members Glenn McNish and Matthew Coleman motioned and seconded, respectively, to add an ELL teacher and an interpreter. The motion passed unanimously. Bobby Johnson Sr. was not present.
The positions will be posted on the system’s website.
In other news, Lenoir City Board of Education:
• Authorized paying the LCIMS band invoices from Rush Musical for the 2018-19 school year.
• Passed the first reading for policy revisions regarding surplus sales, graduation requirement, testing programs, retirement and non-renewal or non-tenured teachers.
