For many Christians in Loudon County, Ash Wednesday serves as an opportunity to prepare for Easter Sunday.
Ash Wednesday, which occurred Feb. 26, is the first day of Lent and serves as a time for patience and reflection for 40 days before celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection.
“Usually it’s repentance, sometimes people give up something for Lent and sometimes people will take up a new practice or almsgiving kind of stuff or something like that,” the Rev. Amy Cook, Loudon United Methodist Church pastor, said. “I don’t know how old it is but it’s been in the church for at least a millennia and a half. ... Lent started as a preparation for new members to join the church on Easter Sunday and then it kind of developed into a time where all the members would enter a time into self reflection and penitence and of renewal of community, like if you have something against a neighbor or someone at church you might seek to reconcile that in Lent.
“It’s a time of changing of direction, and the reason they call it Lent is it means lengthening and it’s a time of year that the days get longer,” she added. “So it’s just a new life kind of thing, anticipating new life.”
Some services included ashes burned from palm fronds from last year’s Palm Sunday. The fronds are mixed with oil and placed on the forehead in the shape of a cross to remind those in attendance of Genesis 3:19, “For dust you are and to dust you shall return.”
The ashes serve as a “symbol of limitation and repentance,” Cook said.
“It’s a reminder of our mortality and our limitation that we have only so much time and also that we have come short in ways that have broken relationships between ourselves and God and creation and our neighbors,” Cook said. “... It reminds us of our need for God. We are limited and broken, and our relationships with God and with one another are broken, and we need God to come in and make us whole as a community and as a world because of anticipation of the resurrection to on Easter where there’s new life.”
Cook described the service as typically “low key” for the Loudon church.
“You’d think because it’s so penitent and low key and we don’t really have special Ash Wednesday cantatas or anything like that, that you wouldn’t really have a lot of people from outside, but you actually do. People will bring their friends to this,” she said.
Part of that could be due to family tradition, the Rev. Brian Truog, Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church pastor, said.
“It’s just what their families did at those times, and they’re reminded of that,” Truog said. “I don’t think there’s any other because of what the church does that they’re coming on Christmas and Easter, I think it’s probably more family tradition.”
Several attended Christ Our Savior’s Ash Wednesday service, he said.
“We need to explain things carefully because it may be something they’re unfamiliar with and not sure why we’re doing those things,” Truog said. “So we try to explain each step of the way what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. I think for the visitors then it can be a very moving experience for them as well.”
